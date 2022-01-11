Donald Driver donates to help family of shooting victim

Former Green Bay Packers' wide receiver Donald Driver was behind an anonymous $1,000 donation to the household of Niesha Harris-Brazell.

Sixteen-year-old Niesha was working at the Burger King on West Capitol Drive in Milwaukee when a suspect tried to rob the place and ended up shooting her. Brazell later died from gunshot wounds, according to family and police.

"My wife Betina tells the story all the time about when she turned 16, how she went to Burger King to get her first job, right," Driver said. "She said the reason why she wanted it, is she wanted to buy a new mattress for her bed. She didn't want her mom and dad doing it. That's what we want to teach our young people is to be more independent and self-sufficient. This family was trying to do that. That's what she was trying to do, and you know, then, something like this happens."

According to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), criminal charges have been issued against Derrick D. Ellis , who was also an employee of Burger King. Police say he was armed with a firearm and engaged an armed robbery suspect.

During the confrontation, Ellis' coworker, Brazell, was struck by gunfire, which caused her death.

"Mom and grandmother and dad and brothers and sisters are thinking, she'll be home in the next couple hours, and unfortunately they get a call that she's been rushed to the hospital, and then another call that she's passed away," Driver said.

Driver would like others to help, but the Packers Hall of Famer wants none of the credit.

"I've done so many great things in the state of Wisconsin, across the country, across the world, and I don't care for the recognition. It's not about that. It's your heart," Driver said. "I knew Omar was going to do it, and I told him not to and he still posted it on social media, and people was like, that's just why we love Donald even more. I couldn't care less about the attention. I just wanted to help that family out in so many ways."

Niesha's family has created a GoFundMe if you are interested in donating.

Ellis fled the scene. Police are continuing to look for him. They are also seeking an unknown armed robbery suspect. Milwaukee police also arrested a 38-year-old woman for obstructing the investigation.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

As for football, Driver says clearly his former teammate should soon be a four-time most valuable player next month.

"Aaron deserves MVP," Driver said. "You can't look at what he's done off the field. You have to look at what he's done on the field. No one can deny that he right now has played lights out, best quarterback in the game."

