The World's E-edition for 1-11-22

Whether your tablet is an iPad or a Samsung Galaxy tab, a Microsoft surface or an Amazon Fire, a case is a wise investment. A covering protects the display and saves the back from scratches. But some cases go further, building a keyboard into the back that effectively turns the tablet into a laptop alternative.Tablet cases can also offer more colour: choose one in a subdued hue like black or silver so you have something business-like and understated, or brighten it up with a case that’s orange or a jaunty blue, perhaps.There are lighter, more affordable covers that simply save...
Outdoor security cameras can be a good addition to any property. Not only does their installation mean you can find out more about what happens around your home, but they also act as a worthwhile deterrent for any would-be criminals attempting to gain access.Similarly, should the worst happen, you can be sure that with the quality of today’s cameras, it’s easy to gather a range of imagery and data that can help with any insurance, criminal or claims process.There are, however, some distinct differences between security setups designed for outdoor and interior use. Firstly, outdoor cameras tend to be bigger,...
“What’s a VPN?” we hear you ask. Well, firstly it stands for a “virtual private network”, and it’s a piece of software that gives you more privacy and anonymity online by protecting your browsing activity.When you connect to the internet on your computer it creates an encrypted, virtual tunnel between your device and the VPN server, meaning your data is more protected.Initially, this type of software was developed for large corporations who needed to protect their sensitive information from being sent over public and private networks.But the personal VPN market has grown exponentially, and many people now use them not...
Come on by for JP’s Product Pick of The Week! A new product pick will be revealed. The show airs at 4pm ET / 1pm PT, TODAY!. Check out the livestream right here inside this product page, (SPOILER ALERT!) — you won’t want to miss it because there will be a massive 50% OFF DISCOUNT during the show!
If you missed this week’s livestream of John Park’s Product Pick of the Week, not to worry, here’s the video. This week’s pick is the Adafruit STEMMA Non-Latching Mini Relay – JST PH 2mm! Watch the video to find out about the Adafruit STEMMA Non-Latching Mini Relay – JST PH 2mm, how to use it, a live demo, and more.
Table of Contents
Specifications
Setup & Installation
Design
Display
Software
Camera Quality
Sound Quality
The Verdict: A Great Smart Display for the Amazon Eco-System
What Are Some of the Alternatives?
Long before it came out, I remember the rumors that Amazon was working on a wall-mounted version of its popular Echo Show smart displays. And when Amazon first previewed the device in 2021, SPY.com predicted it would be one of the most popular gadgets of the year. It was pegged as a command center of sorts for the smart home, a device in plain sight for everyone to interact with and control the entire home. Well, now that device calls...
The iMac has gone through quite a few evolutions over the years. And with its most recent generation of iMacs, which debuted in 2021, Apple has brought back one of the features we love most about traditional iMacs — the cool colors.
Sure, it might not make a difference in performance, but the new pink, blue, orange and green iMacs just look so damn cool. (Yes, classic Apple silver is still available.) Sleek and sexy aesthetics have always been part of Apple’s appeal, but the company has always combined the cool factor with genuinely impressive performance, and the 2021 generation of...
Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, $140 AirPods 3, $30 Fire TV Stick 4K, more
The humble Mac Mini has long been loved as the way to get a decently powerful Mac experience, without having to shell out for a full laptop or an all-in-one. The computer got the M1 treatment in 2019, alongside the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. But now, finally, it looks like it’ll get that latest-generation redesign we’ve been waiting for, in 2022.
The new Mac Mini will likely not only offer a redesign, but will get more powerful too. Many expect the new Mac to come...
Mobile devices and laptops are converging. Smartphones and tablets are getting increasingly functional, while laptops get slimmer and more portable. The result? While you once may have had all kinds of ports along the sides of your laptop, these days you may find that you only have a few — and they’re likely all the same. That’s where finding the best Thunderbolt 4 dock can really help.
Of course, it’s not all bad. Thunderbolt 4 ports are probably the more functional ports you can get right now. They can connect to displays, external storage, accessories, and more. For many of those...
-------- Thank you for being a subscriber! Click in the center of the image below to view, or Click Here to Download. The E-Edition is best viewed on desktop computers, not all mobile devices are compatible. Having trouble viewing? Try using Chrome or Firefox instead.
------- Thank you for being a subscriber! Click in the center of the image to view, or Click Here to Download. The E-Edition is best viewed on desktop computers, not all mobile devices are compatible. Having trouble viewing? Try using Chrome or Firefox.
Comments / 0