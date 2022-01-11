ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Nō Studios helping small businesses grow without full financial risk

By Cassandra McShepard
 7 days ago
Calling all artists and entrepreneurs, if you have a dream that has outgrown your basement or tabletop, you should check out Nō Studios.

Founded by Wisconsin native and Academy Award winner John Ridley and in operation since 2018, Nō Studios has proven itself to be a place where artists and creatives are met with more “Yes’s" than "No’s!"

Part of the mission is to support talent and connect communities by providing a collaborative workspace. That workspace is a 40,000 square foot, four-floor building with office spaces, working hubs, a performance stage, a theater, a cafe bar, and a fabulous rooftop lounge with an outdoor deck.

One of the many things that I love about Nō Studios is that they allow small businesses to grow in a professional and beautiful environment without the full financial risk.

To learn more, check out their website here.

