The Buffalo Bills had one of the most satisfying wins in franchise history this past Saturday night, when they beat the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium, 47-17. The Wild Card Round playoff win was the first meeting between the Bills and Patriots in the postseason, and it marked the first time in NFL history that a team scored a touchdown on every possession (minus kneel-downs), faced zero 4th downs, did not attempt a punt, did not attempt a field goal, and committed no turnovers.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO