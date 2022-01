Due to the homey nature of Martha Stewart's brand, it is easy to forget the luxuries that come to her as a nice holiday surprise. Yesterday, she shared on Instagram some food products that she was enjoying, as well as a new Martha Stewart branded wine that will hit shelves soon. "Plain food or Plane food!!! A treat for fellow travelers after a rather challenging year," she wrote next to pictures of ROE Caviar, foie gras sourced from Daniel Boulud's farm, Melba brioche made by Balthazar Bakery, and Martha's Chard, her new wine produced with 19 Crimes.

INTERNET ・ 18 DAYS AGO