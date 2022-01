Newly legalized sports betting on some tribal lands in Washington state could be in jeopardy should a new federal lawsuit be successful. The lawsuit filed today by Kirkland-based Maverick Gaming in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia is challenging what it believes is an erroneous application of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA) that is being used inappropriately to give tribes exclusive rights to certain types of gaming, such as sports betting, that are not allowed in non-tribal gaming properties in Washington state, according to a press release.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO