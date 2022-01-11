ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bachelor’s Cassidy Timbrooks: 5 Things to Know About Clayton Echard’s Contestant

By Sarah Hearon
Shanae Ankney isn’t the only villain on season 26 of The Bachelor. Cassidy Timbrooks will be front and center during the Monday, January 10, episode of Clayton Echard’s season.

Teasers for Monday’s episode reveal that the 26-year-old Los Angeles resident will be accused of having a “secret side piece” while competing for the 28-year-old Missouri native.

“There’s one guy that I’ve been hooking up with one and off,” Cassidy says in the clip.

In another trailer, she is under fire for not participating in the group date hosted by Hilary Duff because she is more interested in time with Clayton than their task — planning a kid’s birthday party.

“Cassidy and I are supposed to be building the dollhouse,” Gabby Windey says in a sneak peek. ”But I’m stuck building the house alone. I mean, she doesn’t give a s–t about the birthday party.”

The executive assistant is also seen kissing Clayton during one-on-one time on the group date, which she seems to think makes her one of Clayton’s favorites.

“As of this day, I think Cassidy might be a front-runner,” Cassidy tells the ABC cameras about herself.

Clayton, for his part, spoke to Us Weekly about how he handled the first group date earlier this month.

“As this all progresses, everyone has to understand this is coming from somebody who I never — I had no idea what I was walking into,” he said on Us’ “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “I was very ignorant in that respect. So every time, like, it cuts to me — and people will see — it’s like, ‘What’s going on in his head?’ It’s just me trying to figure out what is happening right now. Like, ‘What? How am I on date right now with 13 women?’ I don’t know. ‘How do I approach this?’”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through for five things to know about Cassidy:

