ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Second Starbucks store near Buffalo votes to unionize

By DEE-ANN DURBIN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bNxPl_0di3x2mm00
Starbucks Union FILE - Pro-union pins sit on a table during a watch party for Starbucks' employees union election, Dec. 9, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. On Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, the National Labor Relations Board confirmed that a second Starbucks store near Buffalo has voted to unionize, one of a growing number of the coffee chain’s stores seeking to organize workers. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File) (Joshua Bessex)

A second Starbucks store near Buffalo, New York, has voted to unionize, one of a growing number of the coffee chain’s stores seeking to organize workers.

Workers at the store, in the suburb of Cheektowaga, voted 15-9 in favor of representation by Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union. The National Labor Relations Board confirmed the vote Monday.

Starbucks is evaluating its options and may appeal, a spokesperson for the company said. The company has 10 business days to file an appeal to the full labor board. If the appeal is denied, it must bargain with the union.

Last month, Starbucks workers voted to unionize workers at a store in downtown Buffalo, making that store one of the first to unionize in Starbucks' 50-year history. But at the time, the outcome of union elections at two other area stores __ in Cheektowaga and Hamburg __ were unclear. The union and Starbucks both challenged the eligibility of some voters.

Union spokesman Richard Bensinger said Monday that the labor board had sided with the union and rejected the votes from six workers who had only briefly worked at the Cheektowaga location. Bensinger said the results from the Hamburg store remain undecided.

The union victory last month has set off a wave of interest in unionization at other Starbucks locations. Individual stores in Massachusetts, Arizona, Oregon, Illinois, Colorado, Tennessee and Starbucks’ home city of Seattle have petitioned the labor board for union elections. Three additional stores in Buffalo are also seeking union votes.

Starbucks owns more than 8,000 stores in the U.S.

Starbucks says its stores function better when it works directly with employees, not through a third party. But the company has said it will begin the bargaining process with the downtown Buffalo store.

“The vote outcomes will not change our shared purpose or how we will show up for each other,” Starbucks Executive Vice President Rossann Williams said in a recent letter to employees.

Lexi Rizzo, an shift supervisor at the Cheektowaga store, said it was an emotional day for workers who backed the union.

“Finally, the partners feel we have a voice at our workplace,” she said in a statement distributed by Workers United.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Microsoft to buy 'Call of Duty' maker for $68.7 bln in gaming push

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) said on Tuesday it was acquiring "Call of Duty" videogame maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) for $68.7 billion in cash, the biggest deal in the sector that would help the Xbox maker become the third-largest gaming company by revenue. Microsoft's offer of $95 per...
BUSINESS
CBS News

Images and patchy communications reveal devastation in Tonga after tsunami unleashed by massive volcano eruption

Wellington — A volcano that exploded on the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the island nation smothered in grey ash and dust or damaged by a tsunami. Tonga has been virtually cut off from the rest of the world since Saturday's volcanic blast — one of the largest recorded in decades.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

China cancels Olympic ticket sales as 1st Omicron case confirmed in Beijing

Beijing — China on Monday canceled plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached its highest since March 2020. Organizers said last year there would be no international spectators at the Games — partly due to China's weeks-long quarantine requirements — but they had promised to allow domestic audiences. Those plans were scrapped on Monday as China reported 223 new infections just three weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to open.
SPORTS
NBC News

Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley tests positive for Covid

WASHINGTON — Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, a spokesman said Monday. "Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley is working remotely and isolating himself from contact with others after a positive COVID-19 test yesterday," Joint Staff spokesman Col. Dave Butler said in a statement. "He is experiencing very minor symptoms and can perform all of his duties from the remote location. He has received the COVID-19 vaccines including the booster."
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Cheektowaga, NY
Buffalo, NY
Business
State
Tennessee State
State
New York State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Illinois State
Buffalo, NY
Society
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
City
Buffalo, NY
NBC News

North Korea says it fired tactical guided missiles in latest test

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired tactical guided missiles on Monday, state media KCNA said on Tuesday, the latest in a series of recent tests that highlighted its evolving missile programs amid stalled denuclearization talks. The missile test was the North’s fourth in 2022, with two previous launches...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Union#Labor Relations#Union Workers#Second Starbucks#Workers United#The Labor Board For Union#The U S
NBC News

Senate nears filibuster clash over voting rights as Democrats brace for failure

WASHINGTON — Senate Democratic leaders are determined to force a showdown over voting rights on the floor, even if it ends in failure for the cause. The debate is expected to kick off Tuesday, with Democrats using a loophole in the 60-vote rule to begin considering the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. But there is no such loophole to end debate and proceed to a final vote unless Democrats change the rules.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
86K+
Followers
83K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy