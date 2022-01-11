ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold muted ahead of key U.S. inflation data

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Tuesday, as markets anticipated quicker rate hikes based on key December U.S. inflation data due later this week, while stronger bond yields continued to cap gains.

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,803.29 per ounce by 0017 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% to $1,802.20.

* The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hit an almost two-year high on Monday, as investors increasingly expect the Federal Reserve to begin tightening its policy with an interest rate hike as soon as March.

* Gold is considered a hedge against higher inflation, but the metal is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

* Investors now await inflation data due on Wednesday. U.S. core CPI is expected to have risen by 5.4%, its highest in decades, in December, and up from 4.9% in the prior month.

* The dollar edged higher against a basket of currencies on Monday, as recent employment data prompted some Wall Street banks to raise their estimates for how quickly the Fed will raise interest rates.

* Goldman Sachs expects the Fed to raise interest rates four times this year and begin the process of reducing the size of its balance sheet as soon as July. The investment bank, which earlier predicted the Fed would raise rates in March, June and September, now expects another hike in December. read more

* Russia and the United States gave no sign of narrowing their differences on Ukraine and wider European security in talks in Geneva on Monday. read more

* Spot silver was flat at $22.46 an ounce, platinum gained 1.1% to $950.17, and palladium rose 0.3% to $1,918.12.

Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

