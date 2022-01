Glu Hospitality is planning a Fishtown outpost of Bagels & Co. as it looks to continue expanding the brand throughout Philadelphia in the coming months. The Philadelphia-based restaurant group behind concepts like Anejo, Leda and the Swan, and Vesper Center City has signed a lease to bring its second Bagels & Co. location to 1317 Frankford Ave., Co-Owner Derek Gibbons told the Business Journal. The forthcoming eatery, which will span a little more than 1,500 square feet, must undergo a zoning process and has a hearing scheduled with the Zoning Board of Adjustment on March 2.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO