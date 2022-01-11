ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

City of Albuquerque employees told to prepare for vaccine mandate

By Gabriel Chavez
 7 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Workers with the City of Albuquerque received an email telling them to prepare for a vaccine mandate. This comes as the Supreme Court weighs President Biden’s vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 workers — a mandate that affects government too.

Roughly 6,000 city employees could have to prove they’re vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing if this mandate goes into effect. Employees received an email on Friday from Mayor Tim Keller . It states, “coming this month, federal decisions will require all city employees to be fully vaccinated.” The U.S. Supreme Court just heard arguments on the OSHA mandate the president’s push to protect workplaces and bring up lagging vaccination numbers around the country.

While businesses, cities, and states have passed vaccine and testing mandates for workers and places, the justices will decide if the White House is overstepping its bounds.

“So this is something a bit different. It’s whether or not the executive, the federal government has the power to impose these mandates or testing requirements in the cases of employees,” said Professor Jessica Levinson with Loyola School of Law.

The City of Rio Rancho is also preparing for the mandate. City workers there have until February 9, the new deadline for the federal mandate, to prove they’re vaccinated or be subjected to tests.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the mayor’s office in Roswell and Portales to see if they will enact the president’s plan but did not hear back from any of them. It’s unclear if Albuquerque or Rio Rancho will move forward with the mandate if the Supreme Court rejects the president’s plan.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

bcc@bcc
7d ago

Get ready to loose many police and firemen to many other professionals because of the killer jab mandates.

SiDēO 20
6d ago

What's the point in mandating something that doesn't work? These people stopped listening to the science and decided to show they have no clue what they are doing. The secondary issue to an unnecessary mandate is there are still those who believe they are protected because they took an injection that was targeted at the original strain from over two years ago. If it worked then so called "vaccinated " people wouldn't be so scared. They know it doesn't work. Natural immunity is the only thing going to get us out of this thing. If you are in a high risk category, get the shot. It might prevent death, might. Then the author of this garbage writes that hospitals are overfillled with covid patients creating a narrative for people to feel entitled to treat others like less than. The ERs are always full. They would go out of business if they weren't.

