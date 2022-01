CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is owed over $102 million in municipal court fines stretching back over 15 years. The city is now hoping to get some of that money by clearing up a large backlog of ordinance violation cases at the city municipal court. Those cases focus on everything from litter and solid waste violations to failing to have animals registered and vaccinated.

