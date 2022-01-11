Proposed law would strip SUNY’s authority to OK new charter schools in New York

State Sen. John Liu introduced a new bill that would prevent State University of New York Board of Trustees from approving new charter schools without the he state Education Department and Board of Regents. HANS PENNINK

A key state lawmaker overseeing New York City schools has introduced legislation that would block the opening of new charter schools in the Empire State, advocates claim.

The bill unveiled by state Sen. John Liu (D-Queens) would strip the State University of New York Board of Trustees of its authority to greenlight new charter schools.

SUNY officials now have dual authority with the state Board of Regents to issue charter school applications, but Liu’s bill calls for the Regents to approve any charter recommended by SUNY.

“I don’t understand the need for this bill. SUNY hasn’t done anything wrong,” said former Gov. Pataki, who championed New York’s charter school law in 1998. “SUNY has done an excellent job in opening charter schools.”

“Taking authority away from SUNY trustees would make it much harder for charter schools to open,” the former three-term Republican governor said. “If the bill passes [the Legislature], Gov. Hochul should veto it.”

There are currently 272 charter schools enrolling 145,000 students in New York City — and a statewide cap of 460 — with many of the alternative schools outperforming nearby traditional public schools and some among the top performers in the state.

They typically have a longer school day and school year and staffers in most charters are not union members.

Liu, who chairs the Senate committee on New York City schools, defended the legislation as eliminating a “loophole” that made SUNY the only entity aside from the Board of Regents to approve charter schools. By comparison, the Regents have the sole authority to approve or reject charter school submissions from the New York City Department of Education or other school districts.

“This bill simply puts SUNY on the same level playing field as other charter authorizers,” Liu said.

Liu said the state Education and the Regents — not SUNY — are the experts on K-12 education.

“What does SUNY know about primary and secondary education? They have their hands full running their colleges and universities,” the senator said.

But James Merriman, CEO of the NYC Charter School Center, said, “This bill would weaken a nationally recognized accountability model by effectively eliminating SUNY and its highly respected board as an authorizer.”

“New York state has one of the most admired public charter school sectors in the country — but this legislation would take us backwards by narrowing parent choice and providing students fewer public school options.”

Columbia Law School professor James Liebman, who has conducted research on charter schools, said, “This bill is a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist.”

Liebman noted that SUNY’s Charter School Institute has a reputation of rigorously reviewing charter school applications and monitoring progress and closing those that perform poorly.

But the bill did receive support from several teachers’ unions.

“The SUNY Trustees’ rubber stamp approach to charter school authorization deserves scrutiny. Time and time again, when questions and community opposition are raised regarding charter applications, the Regents have shown a willingness to listen and carefully consider the facts while the SUNY Trustees cover their ears,” said Andy Pallotta, president of the New York State United Teachers.

“We support efforts to ensure there is a uniform application approval process — one in which oversight is not only transparent but consistently applied and enforced — and believe this bill is a step in the right direction.”

Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers, said: “As the organization that sets policy for all schools, the state Department of Education should have the final authority on charter schools, particularly on standards that would increase the transparency and accountability of charter operations. We thank Sen. John Liu for addressing this issue and we hope that SUNY will support this measure.”

Pataki inserted language into the law that gives SUNY trustees the authority to approve charter school applications because he worried that the Regents — which are appointed by lawmakers more closely allied with the teachers’ union and the educational establishment — would restrict the opening of the publicly funded alternative schools for disadvantaged students.

SUNY trustees are appointed by the governor.

“I wanted to make sure there was an alternative to elected politicians beholden to the teachers’ unions to authorize charter schools,” Pataki, considered the father of the state’s charter school movement, told The Post Monday.

“This power play is not about helping kids. It’s about keeping the support of the unions. It’s disappointing.”

Pataki had pressured state lawmakers to back the charter school law back then by linking it to their wish for long-sought pay raises.

Liu said he expects his revision to the charter school law to pass the Senate after clearing the education committee on Monday. Assembly Education Committee Chairman Michael Benedetto (D-Bronx) will carry the measure in that legislative body.

He said he decided to introduce the bill in response to SUNY’s attempt last year to “circumvent” the current cap on charter school expansion in the city by approving a new charter high school in The Bronx. The Regents said the joint proposal from Public Prep Charter School Academies and Brilla College Preparatory Charter Schools’ violated the cap and was illegal.

But the Regents have also fought with SUNY over the opening of two new charter schools in struggling Long Island school school districts.

The dispute over Liu’s bill points to another problem, charter advocates say. The Democratic-controlled Legislature has refused to pass a law to lift the cap to open more charter schools in the city.

There are 11 planned charter schools left in limbo because of the cap, the Charter School Center said. The Post reported a series of stories last year on how the cap has prevent the opening of a new charter school targeted for the needy in Harlem, a second-chance high school in Queens to aid struggling students in danger of dropping out and another other program focusing on science, math and engineering.

Asked if lawmakers would would relax or eliminate the cap in the 2022 legislative session, Liu said, “Don’t hold your breath.”