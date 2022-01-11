ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

John Mara, Giants off to encouraging start in GM decision they must get right

By Steve Serby
NYPost
NYPost
 7 days ago

Dear John:

Sorry to bother you at such a turbulent, painful time in your New York Giants football life, but you are about to make arguably the franchise’s most critical hire since Dad Wellington was so thrilled to welcome Tom Coughlin as your head coach in 2004.

You spent the last four years hoping against hope that former GM Dave Gettleman, one of your own, could help get you back to the Super Bowl, and it was a fait accompli when he drove away from 1925 Giants Drive with a 19-46 record, and nary a Giants voter chanting “Four More Years.”

John, you cannot afford to get this next GM hire wrong.

Because right now, your fans — and even your own players for crying out loud — wait to hear definitively whether or not Joe Judge will still be your head coach, there is indeed a perception from the outside that this is a “clown show” organization. A 22-59 record over the last five seasons doesn’t help, John.

You hired Judge two years ago to be your head coach because you were convinced he was the CEO/leader you craved.

Now, with Judge sitting at 10-23 and somehow a Black Monday survivor, you need a CEO/leader of the entire operation.

You stayed with Jerry Reese when you said goodbye to Coughlin, and trusted him and Ben McAdoo to get it right. I was there that day when you said: “Let’s be honest, we have lost some credibility as an organization. … And it is up to us now to turn that around and get back to where I think we should be.”

We’re still waiting, John.

And then only last August, you said: “We’re all on the hot seat, with our fans in particular.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0of0CS_0di3vQHd00
John Mara

No disrespect intended, John, but the free medium Pepsi giveaway didn’t exactly help with the credibility or cool your seat any.

I can only imagine what it felt like getting drowned in boos when you spoke at Eli Manning’s jersey retirement ceremony, and then what it felt like to make the prudent decision not to speak at Michael Strahan’s jersey retirement ceremony. If this keeps up, you’ll be the one needing a brown paper bag over your head.

Hate to put any more pressure on you, but this is your Super Bowl.

Of course it is asking the impossible for you to identify The Next George Young, because that would be asking your next GM to draft The Next Lawrence Taylor. Yes, Ernie Accorsi got you and Coughlin Eli Manning in 2004, but that was then and this is now.

Now you desperately need a visionary from the outside, a fresh face and a fresh voice who is not steeped in The Giants Way. Because, no disrespect intended, your Giants have lost their way.

Who cannot be hamstrung in any way, shape or form with any edict to keep Joe Judge. Which of course is the swiftest way to narrow your field of attractive blue-chip candidates.

It is an encouraging sign that you and partner Steve Tisch have quickly reached out to Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen, who is highly respected in many league circles as Brandon Beane’s right-hand man, and Chiefs assistant director of player personnel Ryan Poles, who is Brett Veach’s right-hand man.

And it appears you have indeed looked in the mirror, John. I see that you are casting a wide net of prospective rising front office stars, adding Titans executives Ryan Cowden and Monti Ossenfort to the GM Sweepstakes, which will be music to your fan base’s ears. There have also been requests to speak with two from the 49ers front office — assistant GM Adam Peters and director of player personnel Ran Carthon — as well as Cardinals VP of pro personnel Adrian Wilson, a former NFL safety who played for the Patriots when Judge was an assistant there. That’s all good.

Now just because I’ve stressed how important it is to venture outside of the Giants family, it hardly means that Schoen once working under one Bill Parcells in Miami is a non-starter. Au contraire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vnpyK_0di3vQHd00
John Mara

“Coach Parcells told me one time, ‘Coaches are going to come and go, so you’d better find out what type of players you like and go get those type of players,’ ” Schoen said in a 2019 interview with the Buffalo News.

In an interview with the Athletic months later, Parcells said: “I was impressed with Joe because he was a sharp guy, he had a good thought process when it came to evaluating players.”

If you want to hear it with your own ears, John, pick up the phone and call Bill. You have his cell.

Poles was a finalist last year for the Panthers GM job that went to Scott Fitterer. Asked what he has learned from Veach, Poles told Buffalo Plus before Super Bowl 2021: “Anticipation, by far. Looking down the road and talking about the things that could happen. What’s our Plan A, B and C and D? and moving accordingly. So just thinking ahead and anticipating moves that are on the horizon has been probably No. 1 … His aggression. There’s pros and cons of being aggressive in the front office, but it’s all about timing, where your roster is and what you’re going for.”

Now your current assistant GM Kevin Abrams is highly regarded in your building, and there should be a place for him. But you have smartly realized this is not the time for Same Old Same Old.

Your statement on Monday is promising: “This will be a comprehensive search for our next general manager. We are looking for a person who demonstrates exceptional leadership and communication abilities, somebody who will oversee all aspects of our football operations, including player personnel, college scouting and coaching.”

I don’t need to remind you that you have not won a playoff game since Super Bowl 46, so I won’t.

But this is not the time for lip service either, John.

Think of it like this: It is time for GM to stand for Go Modern. Or, here’s one for some extra motivation, not that you need any: Genius Mara.

Instead of Giant Mess.

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

3 positions New York Giants new GM must upgrade ASAP

The 2021 season for the New York Giants has mercifully ended for all involved. Along with it, so too did the tenures of former general manager Dave Gettleman, who retired, and former head coach Joe Judge, who was fired earlier this week. The search for a new general manager has...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Significant Deshaun Watson News

The Houston Texans star quarterback sat out the entire 2021 season as he faced multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. Watson was accused by more than 20 women of sexual misconduct while getting massages. Houston decided to hold Watson out of the 2021 season while his case plays out. It remains...
NFL
Newsday

Giants ready to start second round of GM interviews

The Giants are one step closer to finding their new general manager, but the final answer may yet take some strides — and patience — to be revealed. The last of the virtual first-round interviews took place on Monday as ownership spoke with Adam Peters, the assistant general manager of the 49ers, and Ran Carthon, the 49ers’ director of player personnel.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ran Carthon
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Tom Coughlin
Person
Jerry Reese
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#American Football#New York Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Pepsi
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Spoke With 1 Team About Russell Wilson Trade

Russell Wilson reportedly plans on exploring his options this offseason. While the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has said he plans on sticking around and competing for Super Bowls, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says otherwise. According to the report, Wilson plans on exploring his trade options this offseason. Several notable teams...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Derek Carr’s future with Raiders gets first major hint

The Las Vegas Raiders overcame a myriad of obstacles to make the playoffs this season. As they prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals, they will have to get serious about the team’s future regardless of the outcome. The most important factor of Las Vegas’ future is the Derek Carr situation.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo drops painful truth on Cowboys’ wild loss to 49ers

Just like the rest of the Dallas Cowboys fan base, former team quarterback Tony Romo didn’t like how the Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers ended. It’s not that Romo is blaming anyone. The Cowboys could have done better in setting up the final play, and the referees might have some shortcomings as well. However, for the four-time Pro Bowler, it was just a frustrating ending for the home team and their fans who were hoping for that miracle to give them the victory.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Tony Romo Said About Dak Prescott

Tony Romo didn’t like how Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott handled the end of the game on Sunday. After Prescott slid at the 25-yard line, he hurried up to the line with the center but didn’t find the ref so he could properly spot the ball. Romo confirmed during...
NFL
The Spun

Video: Ugly Fight During The Buccaneers vs. Eagles Game

Playoff football, humidity and alcohol doesn’t often equate to well-behaved fans. An ugly scene between Eagles and Buccaneers fans unfolded during Saturday’s NFC Playoff battle. In a disturbing video, several Buccaneers fans are seen walloping on a helpless Eagles. Stadium security eventually gets involved to break up the...
NFL
CBS Boston

Long List Of Patriots Players Set To Hit Free Agency In 2022

BOSTON (CBS) — The offseason has begun for the New England Patriots, and Bill Belichick and company have a lot of work to do in-house. The Patriots have 22 players set to hit free agency, and 16 of them were either starters or played significant roles for the 2021 team. J.C. Jackson, Devin McCourty, Dont’a Hightower and Trent Brown highlight the lengthy list of soon-to-be free agents for New England. Here’s a quick look at some players who may be playing elsewhere — or not at all — in 2022. Unrestricted Free Agents J.C. Jackson, CB Devin McCourty, S Dont’a Hightower, LB Jamie Collins, LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, LB Carl...
NFL
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Is Reportedly “Intrigued” By 1 NFL Job

Speculation about Jim Harbaugh’s potential return to the National Football League is continuing to grow on Sunday. Harbaugh admitted earlier this week that he appreciates the rumors swirling about him more than the ones that were swirling last year (when he was on the hot seat at Michigan). The...
NFL
WGR550

It’s the quarterback, dummy

When it comes to the New England Patriots, we’ve been through so much. Nearly twenty years of domination. Three wins from ‘01 to ‘19. You know a team is in your head when you can remember those three wins without even having to look them up.
NFL
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy