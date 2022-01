Investors are getting a cracking deal on FinVolution at present. One of the most common mistakes in investing is confusing the fundamentals of the company or the "story" with the share price action on the technical chart. In saying this and being chartists, we believe that if a share price of a particular company, for example, has been going south at a rate of knots, then the fundamentals of the stock in question (or the industry in which it is trading) are actually negative. This fact is undisputed but the point that investors miss is that many times negative fundamentals only last for a limited period.

STOCKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO