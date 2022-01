While Tom Brady was throwing two touchdowns and leading the Tampa Bay Bucs to the Divisional Round, his former team was already on vacation as the New England Patriots were blown out by the Buffalo Bills the night before with a final score of 47-17. Bill Belichick told reporters he certainly plans to be back next year, but New England has some work to do if they want to compete for Super Bowls again. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe explain why Belichick is not getting exposed without Brady, but that it 'will be some time before he has another crack at a Super Bowl.'

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO