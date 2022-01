The Lukos Ultra-Wide 4K Monitor is a multifunctional peripheral for avid gamers and professionals alike to incorporate into their existing setup when on the hunt for a way to optimize their user experience. The display features a compact design that can be used on its own or in a supplemental manner to support users playing from their choice of video game console, getting work done at the office and more. The screen will allow for up to four devices to be connected at once to allow users to seamlessly switch through at their leisure.

