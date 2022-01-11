ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

GCW LA Fights Volume 2 Results 1.9.22: Tyler Bateman In Action, More

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGCW held its latest LA Fights event in Los Angeles on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see...

411mania.com

411mania.com

Jim Ross On His Recent Advice To Jade Cargill, Her Potential As a Future Babyface In AEW

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his recent advice to Jade Cargill, her potential as a babyface in AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below. Jim Ross on his recent advice to Jade Cargill: “I said, ‘You’ve got a lot of work to do.’ I talked to her about this yesterday and I said, ‘In basketball, a sport you did really well in, you’ve gotta learn things that go along with the game. For example, in basketball, you’ve gotta learn how to shoot free throws. In wrestling, there are certain things you’ve gotta learn how to do that are crucial in the maturation of a pro wrestler. Taking a flat-back bump, throwing crisp strikes, not being stupid, and that type of thing.’ She’s really smart, and she wants to be really, really good. She realizes that her look is her meal ticket right now. But it won’t always be, because once your look is exposed for several weeks and what have you, it becomes not as special. So, you’ve gotta bring things with your game and that’s her charge right now. She’s gotta be able to do that, and it’s not going to happen overnight. I don’t even know if it’ll happen in 2022. It’s got to be constant work to get good at what you do and that’s where we are with her.”
WWE
411mania.com

Update on The Status of the Street Profits’ Contracts With WWE

Fightful Select reports that the Street Profits currently have ‘plenty of time’ left on their WWE deals. There had been some confusion when the site previously reported that their contracts were good “at least through 2021.” This was because they signed multi-year contracts in 2019, which would, by definition, be at least two years.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Superstars Sheamus & Bayley Attend Dallas Cowboys Game at AT&T Stadium

– WWE Superstars Bayley and Sheamus were in attendance as today’s Dallas Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. They were there to promote WrestleMania 38, which will be held at the venue later this year. You can check out some photos of the group at the posted...
WWE
411mania.com

Update On Asuka’s Status With WWE Following Lengthy Absence

Asuka hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since Money in the Bank, and a photo posted last August showed that her arm was in a sling. She also noted she had dental work done after a kick from Shayna Baszler knocked her teeth out. Neither she nor WWE ever confirmed any sort of injury, but she may be healed and on her way back.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

GCW Say You Will Results & Photos: The Briscoe Brothers In Action, Jeff Jarrett, & More

Game Changer Wrestling made its way to the Grand Sports Arena in Chicago, IL last night for their Say You Will event. The card featured popular indie stars like The Briscoe Brothers defending their GCW Tag Team Titles, Kylie Rae, and the ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham. WWE Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett also made another appearance in GCW, attacking Effy’s tag team partner, Allie Katch, with a guitar.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Impact Wrestling News: Scott D’Amore Thanks Matt Striker For His Work With the Company, D’Amore Attends GCW Event, AXS TV To Air More Classic Impact PPVs

– In a post on Twitter, Scott D’Amore thanked Matt Striker for his work with Impact Wrestling. Striker worked there for a full year. Tom Hannifan was hired as the new lead play-by-play announcer earlier this month. D’Amore wrote: “Now that @IMPACTWRESTLING #HardToKlll & this weeks #IMPACTonAXSTV episode are...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Live Results 1.16.22: Women’s Championships On the Line, More

WWE held a live event in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Sunday with both Women’s Championships defended and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Finn Balor defeated Austin Theory. * Chad Gable defeated Riddle. * WWE United States Championship Match:...
WWE
411mania.com

Shayna Baszler On Why She Moved From MMA to Pro Wrestling

In an interview with Argus Leader, Shayna Baszler spoke about making the transition from an MMA fighter to a professional wrestler. Here are highlights:. On why she changed careers from MMA to wrestling: “I think my coach had recognized and I think, you know, in hindsight, I can admit it, I think I was falling out of love with MMA, I started losing fights I shouldn’t have. I didn’t feel scared anymore. You know what I mean? Like I just didn’t care as much as I did before, when I was younger in the sport. So we asked the UFC, hey, could she do some pro wrestling in between? Just to keep her busy and in shape and keep doing stuff, earn some money and they were like, ‘no.’ And so my coach sat me down and was like, ‘Listen, how about we step away and do this pro wrestling thing and see just a reset?'”
WWE
411mania.com

AEW Dark Taping Results from Universal Studios (SPOILERS): Former Impact Star Debuts

Below are results from Saturday’s AEW Dark TV tapings which took place at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. Results courtesy of F4WOnline.com. Former Impact star Rohit Raju debuted, losing to Shawn Dean. Session 1. * Gunn Club (w/ Billy Gunn) defeated two enhancement talents. * Leyla Hirsch defeated Katalina...
WWE
411mania.com

UPDATED: Full List of Teams for WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

UPDATE: WWE has revealed that the Creed Brothers are the eighth and final team for the NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The full field has been updated:. * Jacket Time (KUSHIDA & Ikemen Jiro) * Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake) * Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward.
WWE
Bloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 46: Kattar vs. Chikadze results and post-fight analysis

So much for wondering if Calvin Kattar would ever recover from his loss to Max Holloway. Not only did Kattar come back strong from it, he looked better than ever, turning in a FOTY contender with Giga Chikadze in the first UFC main event of the year tonight at UFC Vegas 46.
UFC
411mania.com

Tay Conti, Anna Jay & The Bunny Share Pics From Street Fight Following WWE Criticism

Tay Conti, Anna Jay and The Bunny have apparently seen WWE’s statement criticizing their bloody street fight on Rampage, as they took to social media to share pics from the match. As noted yesterday, WWE issued a statement to the Toronto Star for an article about AEW’s ascension criticizing the New Year’s Smash match, which read:
WWE
411mania.com

Three Matches Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong

NJPW has set the lineup for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. The company announced the following lineup on Monday for the show, which airs Saturday on NJPW World:. * Taylor Rust, Rocky Romero & Fred Rosser vs. Tom Lawlor, Black Tiger & Jorel Nelson. * Juice Robinson vs....
WWE
411mania.com

Jimmy Hart Gives His Picks For the Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling Themes

In an interview with Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw (via Wrestling Inc), Jimmy Hart spoke about how work as a wrestling music composer, and gave his picks for the Mount Rushmore of wrestling themes. Here are highlights:. On creating the theme for Shawn Michaels: “Of course, we did Shawn Michaels...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

GCW Confirms Top Match For The Wrld On GCW PPV

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett vs. Effy is now official for The Wrld On GCW. The feud between Double J and Double F began at GCW’s Die 4 This event a few weeks back, where Jarrett made his GCW debut to interrupt a “State of Effy” speech, attacking Effy with his guitar. After a few words on social media between the two, Jarrett then appeared at GCW’s Say What You Will event this past weekend, and attacked Effy’s partner, Allie Katch, with a guitar.
WWE
PWMania

GCW Announces New Match & More For The WLRD On GCW PPV

GCW has announced a Grab The Brass Ring Ladder Match for Sunday’s The Wrld On GCW pay-per-view. The winner of the GTBR Ladder Match will be able to choose any match they want, at any time. The participants will be announced later tonight. GCW has also announced that veteran...
WWE

