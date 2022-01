WWE believes AEW is running a very different business than them. Since AEW's inception in 2019, conversations have been had by fans and pundits alike comparing the upstart promotion with industry giants WWE. Though the general consensus from those within the industry has been positive, highlighting the benefits of competition, some jabs have been thrown. The most notable instance was Vince McMahon during the 2019 Q2 earning call saying that he hopes AEW doesn't continue with the "blood and guts," noting that he wasn't sure TNT would put up with that.

