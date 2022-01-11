Universal basic income: Applications for $600 open

110 Americans struggling will have a chance to apply for monthly universal basic income payments worth $660.

This opportunity is for families in Shreveport, Louisiana.

If they’re selected, they will receive these payments for one year.

There are many different UBI programs being created in cities, and Shreveport is the latest one.

25% of residents in Shreveport are below the poverty line.

How to qualify for the Universal Basic Income payment

You must be a single parent in order to qualify.

You must also be 120% below the federal poverty line.

Single parents don’t just mean biological parents, but anyone with legal guardianship of a school age child.

This means stepparent, grandparent, caregiver, or legal guardian.

The child’s age must be between 3 and under 20 years old as of Aug. 2021.

If you’re not married, you cannot be living with a partner.

If you think you qualify, apply here.

The applications will close Jan. 17, 2022.

If you need assistance with the application, you can go to the United Way’s Financial Empowerment Center between Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday until 3 p.m.

There will be assistance at the Airport Park Recreation Center on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

People can receive assistance at the David Raines Recreation Center on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Who will get the UBI?

Those getting the benefits will find out with two lotteries.

One group will receive the guaranteed income, and the other will not. The second group may participate in future research activities.

Those chosen will be notified three weeks after the applications close.