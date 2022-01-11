Twitter Is Furious About Red Lobster's Paid Sick Leave Policy

In terms of tacky questions to ask your friends, "how much do you make?" is high on the list. But between coworkers, it's a federally protected right according to The National Labor Relations Board. The National Labor Relations Act, passed in 1935, protects workers' rights to organize, including discussions about wages (via The National Labor Relations Board). This is still true even if an employer has a policy against it. While many think talking about money at work is against the rules or unprofessional, it can be incredibly beneficial. For those who hold marginalized identities like being a woman or a person of color, historically, pay for the same position can be unequal for those who do not have marginalized identities. This is often called "the wage gap," or the difference in pay between two groups for the same job.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 3 DAYS AGO