Georgia Bulldogs support Valley mom through cancer battle

ATHENS - Bulldog true freshman tight end Brock Bowers has won the fourth annual Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman of the Year Award. Bowers, a native of Napa, Calif., who also garnered Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year honors, becomes the first Bulldog to garner the FWAA honor as well as the first tight end to win the award. He is the second player from the Southeastern Conference to earn the accolade after Alabama’s Will Anderson was the 2020 winner. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Memphis’ Kenneth Gainwell have also won the FWAA Freshman of the Year Award since its inception in 2018.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO