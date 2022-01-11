ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Bulldogs support Valley mom through cancer battle

12news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelee Ringo starred at Saguaro HS before...

www.12news.com

WMAZ

Watch live | Georgia Bulldogs celebrate national championship

ATHENS, Ga. — It's a party the state of Georgia waited more than four decades for, and fans finally got to revel in an incredible fact Saturday: The Bulldogs are champions. The city of Athens welcomed thousands of fans to town with a short championship parade to honor the Dawgs and then a formal ceremony inside Sanford Stadium.
ATHENS, GA
WJBF

Georgia Bulldogs, fans celebrate football national championship

By John Frierson UGA Staff Writer The Georgia football season began Sept. 4., in Charlotte, N.C., where a Christopher Smith interception return for a touchdown was the difference in the Bulldogs’ 10-3 win over Clemson in the Duke’s Mayo Classic. The Georgia football season ended last Monday night in Indianapolis, where a Kelee Ringo interception […]
ATHENS, GA
starvedrock.media

Fieldcrest Student Battling Cancer

“Fighting for Bella” is the rallying cry around Fieldcrest these days. Sophomore Bella Fortner is battling Lymphoma. She is getting treatment for the cancer at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. Before spending time away from home for treatment, Bella was a member of the Fieldcrest High School softball, volleyball and dance teams.
CANCER
State
Georgia State
dawgpost.com

Reports: Cortez Hankton to Leave Georgia Bulldogs for LSU

ATHENS - Cortez Hankton, Georgia’s receivers coach, is leaving for LSU according to numerous reports. The move was rumored for weeks and suspected to be on the way as soon as the Bulldogs completed their 2021 post season, which ended with Georgia winning the national title. Hankton is a Louisiana native, and will join new LSU coach Brian Kelley’s staff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs Brock Bowers Named Freshman Of The Year

ATHENS - Bulldog true freshman tight end Brock Bowers has won the fourth annual Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman of the Year Award. Bowers, a native of Napa, Calif., who also garnered Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year honors, becomes the first Bulldog to garner the FWAA honor as well as the first tight end to win the award. He is the second player from the Southeastern Conference to earn the accolade after Alabama’s Will Anderson was the 2020 winner. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Memphis’ Kenneth Gainwell have also won the FWAA Freshman of the Year Award since its inception in 2018.
COLLEGE SPORTS
12news.com

Phoenix gymnastics star Jade Carey wins all-around title during college debut

PHOENIX — Jade Carey, a gymnast from Phoenix who dazzled her way to an Olympic gold medal last summer, added another accolade to her impressive resume over the weekend. Carey went straight from the victory podium in Tokyo to college at Oregon State, and the 21-year-old won an all-around title during her college competition debut Saturday night.
PHOENIX, AZ

