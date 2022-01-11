ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gilbert Gottfried speaks out about last conversation with Bob Saget

By Gabrielle Fonrouge
NYPost
NYPost
 7 days ago

Actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried said Monday he spoke with Bob Saget “a few days” before his death and his longtime friend was the “same guy he’s always been.”

“It was like he was looking forward to going back on the road,” Gottfried, 66, said on Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn about his last conversation with Saget before he was found dead in an Orlando hotel room Sunday afternoon.

“Same guy. Always cracking jokes. The minute any one of us started talking seriously, we’d come in with a totally bad taste joke,” Gilbert chuckled, describing the conversation as “typical” and filled with their usual crude jokes.

The “Full House” star had been staying at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando for several days while he performed his stand-up “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour” and was found dead Sunday afternoon by staff who went into his room after he’d missed his checkout time. Saget’s cause of death isn’t immediately clear but the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said there’s “no signs of foul play or drug use.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1okGbt_0di3qGoE00
Gilbert Gottfried said that he spoke with Bob Saget a few days before his death and called him the “same guy he’s always been.”

Gottfried was dumbfounded over the death and said there was nothing to indicate something was wrong.

“Whenever I hear about somebody’s death I always think well okay, okay, were they on drugs? Were they drinking? Were they way overweight? Out of shape? Or something and then you find out no, no, none of those are true,” Gottfried said.

“He was never someone that I ever knew to be on drugs, drinking, or anything like that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4geLRz_0di3qGoE00
Saget and Gottfried performing together at Caroline’s Comedy Club in Manhattan on December 5, 2017.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YlRxZ_0di3qGoE00
Gottfried said he believed Saget would want his memory to be “kept at a lighter level and maybe a little sick.”

When asked what Saget would want for his celebration of life, Gottfried said he wouldn’t want anything too serious.

“I think he would want it not too sensitive. I think he would have wanted stuff kept at a lighter level and maybe a little sick,” Gottfried said.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Kelly Rizzo Breaks Silence On Husband Bob Saget’s Death: “Bob Was A Force”

Kelly Rizzo today broke her silence on the death of Bob Saget, paying tribute to her “sweet husband” in a lengthy post published to Instagram. “After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time,” she wrote. “But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Glyn
Person
Gilbert Gottfried
Person
Bob Saget
Deadline

Dave Chappelle On Bob Saget Death: “I Didn’t See (It) Coming,” Missed Last Text

Dave Chappelle regrets that he missed his last chance to speak with Bob Saget. During a Thursday night comedy set at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, Chappelle spoke about how he missed a final text from Saget. “Tomorrow I’m going to go lay my comrade to rest,” Chappelle said, according to video footage posted to TMZ on Friday. “Listen, I’m getting old, so a lot of people I know die… I started doing this comedy young. All of my peers are older than me. These [N-Words] is dying like hotcakes, but I didn’t see [Bob’s death] coming.” “[Bob] just text me and I saw the text yesterday and never texted him back because I was just busy. Yeah, it happens,” said Chappelle. “I’m just saying this to remind you: these moments are precious. When I come out at night, I’m not just hanging out; I’m making memories. S—, when I go out at night, I’m making history.” Saget died on Jan. 9 at 65. His private funeral for friends and family was held Friday in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Raw#The Ritz Carlton
Variety

Bob Saget Honored by ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ With Special Tribute

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” paid special tribute to Bob Saget, who was the original host of the ABC comedy show in the ’90s, after the iconic comedian died suddenly last week at the age of 65. The tribute aired at the beginning of Sunday’s episode, exactly one week after Saget died at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Fla. In the full tribute, current “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host Alfonso Ribeiro introduces the emotional segment, which highlights some of Saget’s best moments emceeing the show. the longest-running host in the 2000s and early 2010s. Saget hosted “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 1989 to 1997,...
ORLANDO, FL
ETOnline.com

Bob Saget's Family Speaks Out About His Sudden Death

Bob Saget's family is devastated at his shocking death. Saget died on Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, the Orange County Sheriff's Office has confirmed. He was 65 years old. In a statement to ET, Saget's family also confirmed the beloved Full House star's death.
ORLANDO, FL
TMZ.com

Bob Saget Talked Recent COVID Struggle on Podcast Just Last Week

Bob Saget's recent bout with COVID-19 was fresh on his mind not too long before he died ... this according to the late comedian himself. BS appeared on a podcast called "A Corporate Time with Tom & Dan" just last week and revealed he had already caught the 'rona. He wasn't specific about exactly when, but it sounded kinda recent, considering he was humorously debating whether he had omicron or delta.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Watch Bob Saget’s Funniest Moments, From ‘Full House’ to Dirty Jokes

Bob Saget, who died on Sunday at 65, had two distinct sides to his career, both of which deeply impacted Millennials: First as America’s dorky dad on “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” and then as an X-rated standup who hit comedy clubs and college campuses to shake his family-friendly image. Variety has collected some of Saget’s funniest moments to watch and remember the comedy legend. Performing at Dangerfield’s in 1984 Before his TV fame, Saget was a hungry young comedian who wowed Rodney Dangerfield at his club. Funny ‘Full House’ moments Any episode of “Full House” is filled with quality Saget bits,...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kelly Rizzo Declares Late Husband Bob Saget “The Most Incredible Man on Earth”

Kelly Rizzo took to Instagram on Saturday to pay tribute to her late husband Bob Saget shortly after he was laid to rest. “My sweet husband,” Rizzo, 42, began in a lengthy caption alongside a photograph of herself with Saget. “After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH.” The Full House star and TV personality were married in 2018 in Santa Monica. At age 65, Saget died last...
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

John Stamos Speaks Out After Bob Saget’s Death: ‘I Am Gutted’

Soon after news broke that Bob Saget, best known for his work as Danny on Full House and the Netflix sequel Fuller House (pictured above), passed away, Hollywood has started to pay tribute. Among the reactions is his costar John Stamos (who played Jesse, uncle to Danny’s kids). “I...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Bob Saget’s Autopsy Completed

Bob Saget died unexpectedly on Sunday, and now his autopsy has been completed. Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, stated in a press release, "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Bob Saget’s Funeral Draws ‘Full House’ Cast, Comedians and Hundreds More to Mourn

Bob Saget’s loved ones and friends, including many “Full House” cast members, gathered for the funeral of the late comedian on Friday. According to TMZ, at least 300 people arrived at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills to pay their respects to Saget, who died unexpectedly on Jan. 9 at the age of 65. Saget’s on-screen “Full House” children Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were all in attendance, and John Stamos and Dave Coulier served as pallbearers during the ceremony. Other pallbearers included John Mayer, Norman Lear, Jeff Ross and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos,...
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Steve Harvey Shares the Last Email He Received From Bob Saget

Steve Harvey is sharing fond memories of Bob Saget. During an appearance on Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 64-year-old comedian reminisced about the man he knew when the cameras were off. "It's crazy because the dude that you see on TV, that’s not who that was,” he said about the...
CELEBRITIES
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy