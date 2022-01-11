The Untold Truth Of Cole Hauser

Following the huge ending to season 4, it 100% makes sense to start looking ahead towards Yellowstone season 5 — and, of course, we’re happy to do that within this piece!. In particular, let’s talk about what some actors are saying as we look more towards the future. If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see what Rip Wheeler himself in Cole Hauser had to say about the future on his Instagram. While there’s no official season 5 renewal as of yet, you can view his capture as more or less proof that more installments are coming. There’s nothing to worry about there! We discuss the subject more here, and we feel like this is really an issue of getting all of the metaphorical t’s crossed and i’s dotted.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO