Samson the Horse will be on Celebration Square January 14th and 15th, 2022. He will be happy to pull up to 18 people at one time around the Historic Downtown District. Samson’s owner, Joseph who is the owner of The Barn of Emory wedding venue near Emory, TX, will be on hand to handle the business end of the event.

EMORY, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO