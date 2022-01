Keys to Victory: Cowboys Must Stick To The Script - Bucky Brooks, DallasCowboys.com. The Cowboys must keep their emotions in check and stick with the script to advance in the tournament this weekend. As the more talented team, the Cowboys cannot give away the game with turnovers, excessive penalties, blown assignments or kicking game miscues. Although they do not need to play a perfect game, the Cowboys can win comfortably if they play a clean game with minimal self-inflicted miscues.

