The shares of Block Inc (NYSE: SQ) have received a price target of $200 from Jefferies. These are the details. The shares of Block Inc (NYSE: SQ) — the company formerly known as Square — have received a price target of $200 from Jefferies. And Jefferies analyst Trevor Williams reduced the price target on Block from $240 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO