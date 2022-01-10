ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jerome Bettis back at Notre Dame to finish degree

By Geoffrey Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Jerome Bettis has been quite successful since he last suited up for Notre Dame. He became a Pittsburgh Steelers legend, retired after winning the Super Bowl and was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. However, none of that could make him overlook the fact that he left Notre Dame without finishing degree. Now, he’s back at the university to finish what he started:

Major props to the Bus for doing something that many athletes who jump to the pros before graduating never do. Bettis surely has enough money that his children’s children will be set for their own education. However, it’s clear that he would not have been satisfied to go to his grave as someone who simply went to Notre Dame. He wants to be among the ranks of the many alumni of this prestigious university, and he is to be applauded for not allowing that desire to burn away.

Guest
7d ago

Congrats to bettis for going back and getting that degree.. thanks for the great memories and pounding the rock for the Irish ☘️

