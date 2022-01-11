Today in History for January 11th

On Dec. 7, a man I met when he was 94 years young returned to Pearl Harbor to be honored as one of the last surviving military personnel present on that day in 1941. Frank Emond, 103, a former chief warrant officer in the U.S. Navy, was originally from Rhode Island and enlisted in 1938. He was a musician and band director. He talked to me and my group of Iraq War veterans during our reunion visit at the Naval Museum in Pensacola, Florida, about being on the stern of the USS Pennsylvania getting ready to play morning “Colors” on his French horn when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor.

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO