Today in History for January 11th

Times-Herald
 7 days ago

Highlights of this day in history: U.S. government warns of smoking risks, Amelia...

Times-Herald

Remembering our history, embracing our collective future

On Dec. 7, a man I met when he was 94 years young returned to Pearl Harbor to be honored as one of the last surviving military personnel present on that day in 1941. Frank Emond, 103, a former chief warrant officer in the U.S. Navy, was originally from Rhode Island and enlisted in 1938. He was a musician and band director. He talked to me and my group of Iraq War veterans during our reunion visit at the Naval Museum in Pensacola, Florida, about being on the stern of the USS Pennsylvania getting ready to play morning “Colors” on his French horn when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor.
Times-Herald

Today in History for January 12th

Highlights of Today in History: Congress authorizes military force to expel Iraq from Kuwait; Soviet forces begin large offensive against Nazi Germany; First woman elected to U.S. Senate; Writer Agatha Christie dies; 'All in the Family' debuts on CBS.
Times-Herald

Today in History for January 7th

Highlights of Today in History: First U.S. Presidential Election; Clinton goes on trial in Senate; Khmer Rouge overthrown; Emperor Hirohito dies. (Jan. 7)
Amelia Earhart
Times-Herald

Today in History for January 10th

Highlights of Today in History: Thomas Paine publishes Common Sense; London's Underground opens; The Beatles first album released in US hits store shelves; Rod Stewart born. (Jan. 10)
