A U.S. Congresswoman from Iowa is leading an effort for legislation that was passed to make sure people know what their medical expenses are. Iowa’s Third Congressional District Representative Cindy Axne says that the No Surprise Act which was passed in a bipartisan majority vote in 2020 and is in effect starting this year. Axne explains this law will prevent an out-of-network health provider sending patients surprise medical bills that come after receiving care in an emergency room, at an in-network healthcare provider or being transported by an air ambulance to receive additional medical care. She says this law is a good first step and will continue to fight for more to be done.

IOWA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO