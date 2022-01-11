ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

#NoSpendJanuary: Can it really be done?

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicola Richardson loves a frothy takeaway coffee on her way to work - but this month she will drive on by and keep the cash she would have spent in an envelope. For the fifth year in a row she is taking part in No Spend January. Paying for even one...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Holly Ramsay says sobriety ‘can be lonely’ but she is ‘in the best place mentally’

Holly Ramsay has given an update on her sobriety, telling Instagram followers that while she is in “the best place mentally”, refraining from drinking “can be lonely”.The 22-year-old, who is chef Gordon Ramsay’s second-eldest daughter, gave up alcohol in December 2020.In a post to her Instagram last month, the influencer and podcast host announced that she had been tee-total for one year after reaching her “lowest point” during the pandemic. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HollyAnna Ramsay (@hollyramsayy)She...
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
enstarz.com

Kate Middleton Pregnant with Baby No. 4? Duchess To Reportedly Announce Pregnancy SOON

Kate Middleton reportedly started preparing for the coming of her fourth child with Prince William, a new report claimed. In the past years, royal astrologers constantly predicted that Meghan Markle and Kate would give birth to more royals soon. This year, the Duchess of Sussex already welcomed her second and youngest child with Prince Harry, Lilibet Diana.
CELEBRITIES
fox40jackson.com

Giant crab splits golf club in half with pincers in viral video: 'He's beaten us'

A group of Australian golfers had their game interrupted by a grabby coconut crab, and it cost one man a golf club. The moment was caught on video in October 2020, but the 1-minute and 39-second clip has gone viral after a Reddit user by the name of Lessons_Learnt shared it to the site’s r/Australia and r/WellThatSucks subreddits.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Caffeine#Financial Independence
Hello Magazine

The Queen makes rare comment about Lilibet during Christmas Day speech

The Queen made a rare comment about her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor during her annual Christmas message to the nation. During the speech, which aired at its usual time of 3pm on Christmas Day, the monarch gave special mentions to the new additions to the royal family this year, which includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, who was born in June 2021. Her Majesty remarked at one point in the speech: "Adults, when weighed down with worries, sometimes fail to see the joy in simple things, where children do not," before going on to discuss the "young children" her family have welcomed this year.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Reuben McNulty: Killer dog may have thought baby was a squeaky toy

A newborn baby was fatally savaged by his family's pet dog which may have thought the child was "a small prey or squeaky toy", an inquest heard. Reuben McNulty was just two weeks old when he was attacked at a property in Yaxley, near Peterborough, on 18 November, 2018, and died in hospital three weeks later.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Carrie Johnson admits ‘lapse in judgement’ as picture shows her breaking Covid rules at West End club

A photograph has emerged showing Carrie Johnson flouting social distancing rules despite the public being warned at the time that they should keep their distance from anyone they do not live with.In the photo, the prime minister’s wife can be seen embracing old school friend Anna Pinder at a private members’ club in Covent Garden, where they were celebrating the latter’s engagement.In the picture, published by The Telegraph, Ms Johnson is seen hugging her friend while they sat side-by-side on a sofa on the roof terrace of The Conduit. Ms Johnson has one of her legs draped over her friend...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Rylan Clark says he suffered breakdown and eating problems after divorce: ‘I was a danger to myself’

Rylan Clark has said that he was “a danger to myself” after suffering a breakdown in the wake of his divorce.The former X Factor contestant split from his husband of six years Dan last summer, with Clark taking a four-month break from presenting.Speaking to The Observer, Clark admitted that he got “quite ill” and stopped eating following the end of his marriage.“I’d got to the point where I didn’t know if I wanted to come back. Or whether I would be able to do this job again,” he said. “It got bad. Like, very bad. And I didn’t think...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared in season 5 of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant as a young mother who battled homelessness, has died in Maryland, her mother Jessica confirmed on Sunday. She was 26. A cause of death has not been shared. "Last night I received a call no...
MARYLAND STATE
Indy100

Photo of woman working at a cash-register with newborn baby horrifies the internet

An image of a woman working while taking care of her newborn has horrified people online.The photo has circulated on many social media platforms, including the antiwork Reddit forum.The Reddit user who posted the image said that they first found it on Facebook.“The other day, I was in BP and I saw this lady. She was the cashier. And she was taking care of her baby so patiently, so well, and so lovingly. All while working,” read the caption of the person who first posted the photo. She added that the woman was still able to do her job...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

The $54m king of YouTube who makes more money than Jay-Z: How MrBeast won the internet

One day in January 2017, 18-year-old Jimmy Donaldson from North Carolina sat down in front of a camera and began counting to 100,000. Over the next forty hours, he went from chipper and alert to exhausted, leaning back in his chair, eyes closed, sometimes rocking back and forth, his numbers slurring into each other. Text labels on screen read "KILL ME" and "I regret this". Finally he made it to the end, allowing himself the briefest of celebrations before collapsing backwards: "What am I doing with my life?"The gruelling count turned out to be Mr Donaldson's big break. Since posting...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Bride uninvites stepfather from wedding he paid for after ultimatum from brothers

A woman has questioned whether she was wrong to uninvite her stepfather from her upcoming wedding – which he paid for – after her brothers said they would not attend if he was there.The question was posed on Reddit’s IATA (Am I The A**hole) forum in a post which has since received more than 2,000 comments.The bride-to-be, 25, said her mother is upset that she chose to uninvite her stepfather from her wedding after receiving an ultimatum from her older brothers.She explained that the siblings went through a “rough time” at the time of their parent’s divorce and that her...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BBC

Covid: 'I couldn't visit my brother to tell him mum had died'

Revelations that up to 100 people were invited to a "bring-your-own-booze" party in the Downing Street garden during the first lockdown in May 2020, have upset many people who were separated from dying loved ones, unable to attend funerals or alone during life-changing events as they followed the rules. Here...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy