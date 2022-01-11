ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Snow to track the end of this week

KAAL-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're tracking a system that looks to bring plowable snow back to the region at the end of this week. Friday into Friday night is the timeframe...

www.kaaltv.com

CBS Boston

Mount Washington Sees ‘Fierce’ 121 MPH Wind Gust, Expects Up To 20 Inches Of Snow From Winter Storm

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (CBS) — A winter storm battered New England on Monday, and nowhere were the conditions harsher than the summit of Mount Washington. The Mount Washington Observatory reported “fierce winds and heavy snow,” with gusts consistently topping 100 mph and peaking at 121 mph. Between 14 and 20 inches of snow are expected from the storm at the highest elevations. Video from the summit showed low visibility as the powerful winds whipped up the snow. According to the summit forecast, the storm will bring in even colder temperatures as it pulls away. Temperatures for Tuesday are expected to be 10 below, with a wind chill as low as 60 below zero.
ENVIRONMENT
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Tracking a chance for more snow this week

Sunshine will return on Tuesday, but it will be a chilly start. Expect morning lows in the mid-to-upper 20s and wind chills in the lower 20s. But by the afternoon, we'll warm into the mid-to-upper 40s. And the winds will be lighter than Monday, so it will feel a lot more comfortable.
ENVIRONMENT
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Early week warming to turn frigid with limited snow chances

High pressure is our early week feature, allowing the days to warm. With another starry sky overnight, temps will return to the chill quickly after sundown. Tuesday looks warmer under sunny to partly cloudy conditions with many more 60s spread through the west and several spots in central Kansas inching closer to that mark. Farther east closer to the Kansas/Missouri state line, snowpack will keep temperatures much cooler than communities west.
KANSAS STATE
#Clipper
cbs4indy.com

A cold start to the week; tracking a brief warmup

Watch out for some isolated slick spots as you’re heading out Monday morning. A few flurries, light snow showers and freezing rain passed over the state overnight and early in the morning. Meanwhile, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories still stretch from the Carolinas to Maine. This is the same system that slid around Indiana while impacting the Midwest and Tennessee Valley Friday and this weekend.
INDIANA STATE
WWL-AMFM

A rollercoaster of weather returns this week

Temperatures will warm up through Wednesday before another cold front arrives Thursday. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “Monday starts cold, but we’ll get lots of sun and temperatures in the upper 50s for the afternoon. Monday night
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Ending The Week Dangerously Cold

The Alberta Clipper bringing us the round of very light snow later Tuesday evening, will also bring in dangerously cold air behind it for the second half of the week. Temperatures will tumble all-day Wednesday, dropping below-zero by the overnight hours. We will really feel the cold Thursday & Friday, with both mornings near -15° for an air temperature, with wind chill values around -25° or colder! There is a chance our temperature may not even get above 0° on Thursday, all-day! The last time this happened was last February, when we went below-zero the evening of February 10, and never warmed above-zero until February 16! We aren't expected to see numerous days of cold air like that, but it will be cold enough by the end of the week where ALERT DAYS are in place for Thursday & Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Dropping like a rock

The mild start to the week comes to a screeching hault. A powerful cold front passing through Tuesday evening around 7 PM will lead to our temperatures dropping like a rock. We'll go from mid 30s to 0 in 12 hours Tuesday night. Wind chills drop to near -20. But...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment

