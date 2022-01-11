Snow to track the end of this week

The Alberta Clipper bringing us the round of very light snow later Tuesday evening, will also bring in dangerously cold air behind it for the second half of the week. Temperatures will tumble all-day Wednesday, dropping below-zero by the overnight hours. We will really feel the cold Thursday & Friday, with both mornings near -15° for an air temperature, with wind chill values around -25° or colder! There is a chance our temperature may not even get above 0° on Thursday, all-day! The last time this happened was last February, when we went below-zero the evening of February 10, and never warmed above-zero until February 16! We aren't expected to see numerous days of cold air like that, but it will be cold enough by the end of the week where ALERT DAYS are in place for Thursday & Friday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 23 HOURS AGO