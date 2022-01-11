ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US and allies urge North Korea to abandon nukes and missiles

Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and five allies urged North Korea on Monday to...

www.timesdaily.com

americanmilitarynews.com

US military needs to prepare for China-Russia ‘axis’

“In a triangle with three countries, you don’t want to be the one opposite the other two.”. Should their interests combine, America could face a greater military and foreign policy threat than during the Cold War. That’s the view of former CIA analyst Andrea Kendall-Taylor of the Center for a New American Security.
MILITARY
KTLA

North Korea fires short-range missiles into sea in 4th launch this month

North Korea fired two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea Monday in its fourth weapons launch this month, South Korea’s military said, with the apparent goal of demonstrating its military might during paused diplomacy with the United States and pandemic border closures. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea likely fired two short-range […]
MILITARY
The Independent

North Korean missile tests signal return to brinkmanship

Grappling with pandemic difficulties and U.S.-led sanctions over his nuclear ambitions, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could be reviving his 2017 playbook of nuclear and missile brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and his neighbors.North Korea’s short-range missile launches on Monday were its fourth round of missile tests this month and signaled a refusal to be ignored by the Biden administration, which has focused more on confronting bigger adversaries such as China and Russia.The tests could also reflect a growing urgency in its need for outside relief after its economy decayed further under the severe sanctions and two...
MILITARY
WTAJ

N. Korea fires 2 suspected missiles in 4th launch this year

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Monday fired two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea in its fourth weapons launch this month, South Korea’s military said, with the apparent goal of demonstrating its military might amid paused diplomacy with the United States and pandemic border closures. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said […]
MILITARY
BBC

North Korea fires missiles again amid unusual flurry of tests

North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles into waters off the coast of Japan, the latest in an unusual flurry of tests. The missiles were reportedly launched from an airport near Pyongyang early on Monday, said South Korea's military. Japan also confirmed the test. It is North Korea's fourth...
MILITARY
UPI News

North Korea fires ballistic missiles from Pyongyang airport

SEOUL, Jan. 16 (UPI) -- North Korea launched a pair of what appear to be short-range ballistic missiles on Monday morning from its international airport in Pyongyang, the South Korean military said, marking the secretive regime's fourth weapons test in less than two weeks. The projectiles were fired to the...
WORLD
Times Daily

China's Xi rejects 'Cold War mentality,' pushes cooperation

GENEVA (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that his country will send an additional 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to other countries, calling for global cooperation to tackle the pandemic and other challenges while urging other powers to discard a "Cold-War mentality” — a veiled swipe at the United States.
HEALTH
hngn.com

North Korea Launches New Missiles in Response to US Sanctions; Booming Hacking Industry Reportedly Stole $400 Million in Cryptocurrency

Officials in South Korea reported that North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles on Friday, considered to be the third launch this month, in apparent retaliation for new penalties imposed by the Biden administration for the country's continued missile tests. In reaction to the North's missile launch this week, the...
MILITARY
UPI News

North Korea warns of 'stronger' reaction after new U.S. sanctions

SEOUL, Jan. 13 (UPI) -- North Korea spoke out Friday against new sanctions imposed by the United States in the wake of a pair of missile tests, calling the moves a "provocation" and warning of a "stronger and certain reaction" if Washington keeps its "confrontational stance." In a statement by...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Pentagon thought North Korean missile was headed for US media

The military initially thought Pyongyang's latest missile test was capable of striking the United States, leading to grounded flights along the west coast. US military and aviation officials were briefly convinced that a North Korean missile launch earlier this week could pose a threat to the ?homeland?, CNN reported, but early readings were soon dismissed as inaccurate.
MILITARY
CBS News

Russia "won't exclude" putting military hardware in Cuba or Venezuela amid "unsuccessful" talks with U.S. over Ukraine

Moscow — A senior Russian diplomat wouldn't rule out the possibility of his country placing military infrastructure in Cuba or Venezuela, as the Kremlin called two recent rounds of talks with the U.S. and NATO "unsuccessful." Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who led negotiations with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Geneva this week, said Thursday that he didn't want "to confirm anything, [but] won't exclude anything here either," when asked whether Russia might consider establishing a military presence in America's backyard.
MILITARY

