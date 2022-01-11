ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

'American Idol' star Clay Aiken launches bid for Congress in North Carolina

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EvnHK_0di3lRoG00

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Former American Idol finalist Clay Aiken on Monday announced a bid to represent North Carolina in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Aiken, 43, said he would look to challenge White supremacy, racism and homophobia, taking aim at GOP North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., in a campaign video shared on Twitter.

"If the loudest and most hateful voices think they are going to speak for us, just tell them I'm warming up the old vocal cords," he said.

On his campaign website, Aiken described himself as a "loud and proud Democrat" who will "advocate for common-sense policies that encourage continued job growth and healthy communities.

"North Carolinians are worried about affordable health care and rapid inflation. They are worried about their retirement savings and are frustrated by crowded interstates and infrastructure that hasn't kept up with our rapid growth," he said. "These are the issues that matter, and these are the issues I will focus on in Congress."

Aiken is running for a seat in North Carolina's newly drawn 6th District, which contains much of the area previously represented by Rep. David Price, D-N.C, who announced in October that he would not seek re-election.

In 2014, Aiken launched a bid to represent North Carolina's 2nd District but was defeated by Republican incumbent Rep. Renee Ellmers

Comments / 3

Related
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

Today is Monday, Jan. 17, the 17th day of 2022 with 348 to follow. This is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States. The moon is full. Morning stars are Mars, Uranus and Venus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Those born on this date...
JAPAN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
UPI News

On This Day: Irish Free State established

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1870, a cartoon by Thomas Nast appeared in Harper's weekly with a donkey symbolizing the Democratic Party for the first time. In 1892, Dr. James Naismith published the rules of basketball. He invented the game at a YMCA in Springfield, Mass.
NFL
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022

Today is Saturday, Jan. 15, the 15th day of 2022 with 350 to follow. The moon is waxing. Morning stars are Mars and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include French playwright Moliere,...
NFL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
260K+
Followers
48K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy