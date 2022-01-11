ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

More of the windy / warm combination

By Ed McIntosh
 7 days ago
Warmer than average temperatures continue, especially through Thursday, with highs mainly in the 40s to even a few low 50s, with morning lows in the 20s and 30s. An average high this time in January is in the middle 30s and low are typically in the upper teens, based on a 30 year average.

Winds remain strong in the Livingston / Harlowton and Big Timber areas and could affect travel for high profile and towing units on I-90 and U-S 191. Gusts to 50-65 mph could occasionally develop through Thursday.

Billings remains mild and breezy with less wind in the eastern plains.

A series of embedded disturbance will keep winds and clouds coming and going, but the outlook for rain and snow is slim. The best opportunity is late Thursday through Friday morning as cold front moves through creasing scattered showers.

A sunny Monday, Snowy Tuesday

It will be a mild start to the week with highs reaching into the 50s this afternoon in Billings. A cold front will move through by late tomorrow morning bringing chilly daytime temperatures tomorrow. In fact, temps will fall during the day reaching the 20s by the drive home.
A big drop in temperatures comes with some snow

After a very mild Monday, the timing of a Canadian cold front is key to Tuesday's weather. Temperatures in Southern Montana / Northern Wyoming will remain mild through Tuesday morning, starting the day with reading in the 30s and even some low 40s. As the front pushes from north to south, temperatures will fall throughout the rest of the day.
Mild tomorrow; chance of snow by Tuesday!

Another mild day today with temperatures in the 40s. A wind advisory is in affect for the Livingston to Nye area. Could see gusts anywhere from 50 to 65 mph. The strongest gusts will be tonight and tomorrow night.
Snow exits, Skies clearing in the afternoon

A Canadian cold front is giving us a chance of snow early this morning that will move to eastern-southeastern Montana then out of the area by late afternoon. Light to no accumulation expected for most. Could get a couple of inches in Red Lodge and up to 6” along the northern slopes of the Pryor and Bighorn Mountains. Sheridan could receive 1-2” combined with northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph. Watch out for blowing snow that could reduce visibility in the area during this morning’s commute. High pressure brings dry conditions across the weekend and into early next week.
Another warmer than average day, Cooler tomorrow

It’ll stay dry across the area today (some snow in the Beartooths) with temperatures back into 40s with some 50s. Strong crosswinds will be a concern through early this afternoon from Livingston to Nye with gusts up to 65 mph possible. Gusty winds up to 45 mph from Harlowton to Big Timber will also be possible.
Not done with this weather pattern yet

The overall pattern of warm and dry conditions with wind closer to the mountains west of Billings will continue through Thursday. Conditions are right for gusts of 50 to 65 mph to continue near Livingston, Big Timber, north to Harlowton and to push breezy conditions east to Billings. Winds will back off for a time, then redevelop. Expect gusts across eastern Montana as well.
Quick shot of colder air, wind and snow

Things are relatively quiet Thursday with temperatures mainly in the 20s to low 30s in the morning (colder in the Big Horn Basin of northern Wyoming) and highs reach 40s to low 50s in most cases. Winds will still be strong near Livingston gusting to 60 mph, but ease up a bit elsewhere.
Windy and getting warmer

The warmer than average temperatures continue today with highs in the 30s and 40s under partly cloudy skies. Stronger winds will also stay put through Thursday in the Livingston area with gusts up to 60 mph possible. Gusty winds up to 55 mph from Harlowton to Red Lodge and up to 40 mph from Roundup to Billings over to Hardin and down to the MT/WY state line will be possible through tomorrow.
Warmer than average this week, Windy through Wednesday

Outside of the wind, it will be a rather quiet week as high pressure will keep us mainly dry. We’ll also enjoy warmer than average daytime and nighttime temperatures. Highs will mostly be in the 40s but there could be a few spots reaching into the 50s. Lows in the 20s and 30s.
A cool weekend; warmer and drier conditions through most of next week

A cold day Saturday. Temperatures started off warm in the 40s and 30s but decreased as the day progressed. The weekend will remain cool with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Saturday night will be another cold night with temperatures in the single digits and teens. East of Billings will see colder temperatures tonight near zero and maybe in the negatives.
A snowy Thursday

Snow showers kick in this morning and bands will push through during the day. West of a line from Jordan to Cody, WY in the Q2 viewing area could see 1-4” (2-4” in Billings) with areas east seeing light snowfall to 2” in accumulation.
We start a dry stretch

Snow and colder air move away from us allowing for warmer temperatures this afternoon. Expecting highs in the 30s and 40s for most of the area. A cold front moves through late tonight bringing cooler air back in, but not as frigid as we experienced over the last couple of days. Weekend highs will be in the 20s and 30s.
Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

