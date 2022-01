Russell Wilson could be moving on from the Seattle Seahawks soon. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Seahawks quarterback wants to explore his options to see what else is out there for him. This comes after the Seahawks finished the 2021 season with a 7-10 record. It's the first time since Wilson became the starting quarterback in 2012 that the Seahawks recorded a losing season.

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO