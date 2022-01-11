ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 tests are hard to find in Tucson

By Brian Brennan
Self-test kits are nearly impossible to find on the shelves, and it can take days for an appointment at county testing sites.

"It has just been one of those situations where demand is high, and supply and staffing is low, so everything is just really strained,” said Pima County Emergency Preparedness manager Louie Valenzuela.

He says even if people cannot immediately get tested, he urges them to take symptoms seriously.

“It’s that time of year where everybody is either exposed to some sort of respiratory virus or COVID itself, so that's why of course if someone is symptomatic, we recommend they isolate.”

While antigen tests, which can give results within the hour are in short supply, PCR testing also looks limited. A quick check of appointment availability through Walgreens and CVS locations in Tucson shows it would be very challenging to get tested and have results within the next few days.

“The self-tests are in short supply, some of the other tests are also in short supply, but really what is causing the waits is the demand in the community,” said Valenzuela.

He says until you get your results the safest thing to do is isolate.

“If you are symptomatic and having symptoms a 5-day isolation is absolutely recommended.”

