Cramer Says Wait for Industry Consolidation Before Buying Online Sports Gambling Stocks

I want to discuss bank stocks today, specifically three undervalued Wall St. giants that should move considerably higher in 2022. JPMorgan (JPM.PK), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS.PK) and Citigroup (NYSE:C.PK). Due to their modest growth outlooks, bank stocks often get overlooked. However, I recently increased the All-Weather Portfolio's financial holdings to more than 11% of assets. Bank stocks are exceptionally cheap relative to many other areas in the market, and there's a growing demand for value stocks. We should see the rotation toward value trend continue through 2022. Moreover, with the Fed tightening monetary conditions, big banks should benefit from a higher interest rate environment. High-quality banks' revenues, profits, and multiples should expand in the new year, enabling their stock prices to increase substantially.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO