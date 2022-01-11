Pima County, City of Tucson team up for job fair Jan. 11

Job-seekers are in luck! Pima County and the City of Tucson have teamed up for a job fair with dozens of jobs up for grabs.

Pima County and the City of Tucson are looking to hire at a job fair Tuesday, Jan. 11 between 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Kino Event Center, 2805 E Ajo Way.

“We’re excited to meet candidates in our community to share the varied and diverse careers we offer at the County.” Bohland said. “It gives prospective candidates an opportunity to meet one on one with Pima County staff and allows us to communicate the benefits of working for the County, which includes a healthy work-life balance and exceptional benefits.”

County departments represented at the job fair include:



Capital Improvement Programs

Community and Workforce Development

Development Services

Environmental Quality

Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation

Real Property Services

Recorder’s Office

Kino Stadium District

Sustainability and Conservation

Department of Transportation

Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department

Those interested in applying, can do so by applying at an on-site computer that will be set up for the job fair, and departments that are hiring will have staff to help answer questions.

Job fair applicants can explore job openings in Pima County, online or call 520-724-8028 and ask for recruitment.

Face masks and COVID-19 protocols are required to attend the job fair.

