This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

By Jeremy Thomas
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe livestream for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is online. You can see the video below, featuring the following card:. * Jay Lethal & Sonny...

AEW Dark Taping Results from Universal Studios (SPOILERS): Former Impact Star Debuts

Below are results from Saturday’s AEW Dark TV tapings which took place at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. Results courtesy of F4WOnline.com. Former Impact star Rohit Raju debuted, losing to Shawn Dean. Session 1. * Gunn Club (w/ Billy Gunn) defeated two enhancement talents. * Leyla Hirsch defeated Katalina...
UPDATED: Full List of Teams for WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

UPDATE: WWE has revealed that the Creed Brothers are the eighth and final team for the NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The full field has been updated:. * Jacket Time (KUSHIDA & Ikemen Jiro) * Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake) * Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward.
Emi Sakura
Nyla Rose
Jimmy Hart Gives His Picks For the Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling Themes

In an interview with Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw (via Wrestling Inc), Jimmy Hart spoke about how work as a wrestling music composer, and gave his picks for the Mount Rushmore of wrestling themes. Here are highlights:. On creating the theme for Shawn Michaels: “Of course, we did Shawn Michaels...
The Dark Order’s “10” Turns 30, AEW Rampage & Impact Wrestling Highlights

The Dark Order’s “10” Preston Vance turns 30 years old today. AEW took to Twitter to wish him a happy birthday, which you can see below:. All Elite Wrestling posted the following videos, showing some highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Rampage:. Impact Wrestling also...
NJPW Strong The New Beginning USA TV Taping Results (SPOILERS)

– Results are now available for last night’s NJPW Strong The New Beginning USA TV taping. The show was held at he Washington Hall in Seattle, Washington. The main event featured Jay White picking up the win over Jay Lethal. Here are the results, courtesy of Cagematch.net:. * Midnight...
Spoiler: Former Impact Wrestling Star Debuts At Saturday’s AEW Dark Tapings

Former Impact Wrestling star Rohit Raju made his AEW debut at the Dark tapings on Saturday in Orlando, Florida where he worked with Shawn Dean. Raju, a former Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion, finished up with the promotion earlier this month. His last match with the promotion came at the Throwback...
WWE Live Event Results 1.15.22: Roman Reigns in Six-Man Tag Main Event, More

WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Fargo, North Dakota featuring a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results of the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE United States Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) defeated The Miz. * Madcap Moss defeated...
WWE Live Results 1.16.22: Women’s Championships On the Line, More

WWE held a live event in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Sunday with both Women’s Championships defended and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Finn Balor defeated Austin Theory. * Chad Gable defeated Riddle. * WWE United States Championship Match:...
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW Television Events

WrestleTix put together a list of the attendance figures for the WWE and AEW television shows from this week. This week, Raw topped the list while SmackDown had the least attended show. Here’s the list:. Raw- Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA – 7,002 sold. SmackDown – Chi...
WWE’s John Cena: I drank three beers before WrestleMania 34

John Cena has revealed he had three beers before taking on The Undertaker in a surprise match at WrestleMania 34.Cena took on the iconic WWE wrestler at the event in 2018 before both stars retired from the sport. Cena took his bow in 2021 and The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, retired in 2020. Cena has now said he had three beers ahead of the clash.“Everybody is chilled and watched the show,” he told Pat McAfee on his podcast Then I made great friends with some people who traveled from Australia, people who traveled from across the US, buying each...
Acero’s WWE RAW Review 1.17.22

It is with a heavy heart that I dedicate this week’s report to Ex-Collector, aka Pete. I talked about this a couple of weeks ago, about this small circle of the world where it’s highly probably we may NEVER meet in person, yet share some of the most intimate moments of our lives almost willingly without wondering how we may be judged. IN this circle alone, you’ve all been welcomed into my relationship more than close friends; we’ve stood up for our transgender friends, support excessive alcoholism, and pat the back of the buddy who shares the same masturbatory habits.
Jim Ross On His Recent Advice To Jade Cargill, Her Potential As a Future Babyface In AEW

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his recent advice to Jade Cargill, her potential as a babyface in AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below. Jim Ross on his recent advice to Jade Cargill: “I said, ‘You’ve got a lot of work to do.’ I talked to her about this yesterday and I said, ‘In basketball, a sport you did really well in, you’ve gotta learn things that go along with the game. For example, in basketball, you’ve gotta learn how to shoot free throws. In wrestling, there are certain things you’ve gotta learn how to do that are crucial in the maturation of a pro wrestler. Taking a flat-back bump, throwing crisp strikes, not being stupid, and that type of thing.’ She’s really smart, and she wants to be really, really good. She realizes that her look is her meal ticket right now. But it won’t always be, because once your look is exposed for several weeks and what have you, it becomes not as special. So, you’ve gotta bring things with your game and that’s her charge right now. She’s gotta be able to do that, and it’s not going to happen overnight. I don’t even know if it’ll happen in 2022. It’s got to be constant work to get good at what you do and that’s where we are with her.”
Moose Explains Why He Wants to Face Roman Reigns Over Brock Lesnar

– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Impact Wrestling World champion Moose explained why he wants a match with WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns over the current WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Moose on wanting to face Roman Reigns: “I’m a big believer about speaking...
WWE News: Video of What Happened After Smackdown Went Off the Air, Peacemaker Cast Interview, Clip From Talking Smack

– After WWE Smackdown went off the air last night, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns continued to tease a physical confrontation ahead of their match at the Royal Rumble. But just as the fans got excited for it, Reigns dropped off the apron and the Usos attacked. The attack is where the clip ends, but it eventually led to a dark match main event, in which Rollins and the Viking Raiders defeated Reigns and the Usos.
