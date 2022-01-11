ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden firefighters battle 3-alarm fire in freezing temperatures

By Rosemary Ford
Boston
Boston
 7 days ago

The fire erupted at the Oak Grove Laundry, according to media reports.

Malden firefighters battled a three-alarm fire amidst freezing temperatures Monday evening, according to a tweet from Malden police.

Media and social media reports show flames sprouting from the Oak Grove Laundry on Grove Street.

Police noted that several streets were closed due to the large fire, asking people to avoid Glenwood, Washington, and Winter streets.

Malden Ward 3 City Councilor Amanda Linehan noted there was a power outage connected to the fire and the MBTA was keeping residents warm on buses.

According to NBC 10 Boston, the building includes apartments as well as the laundromat. A resident told the TV station that she didn’t hesitate to evacuate the building after hearing about the tragic apartment building fire in New York City that killed 17 people.

Further information wasn’t immediately available.

