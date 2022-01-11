ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Netflix Is Moving Into Games In a Very Smart Way, Phil Spencer Says

By Matt Kim
IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Spencer thinks Netflix is smart for leveraging its successful streaming business and jumping into video games. In an interview with Kara Swisher for the New York Times’ Sway podcast, Spencer spoke more in-depth at video games’ continued growth and how it’s oftentimes a trendsetter for tech companies. Including how some...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This gritty new sci-fi movie is unexpectedly taking Netflix by storm

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, $140 AirPods 3, $30 Fire TV Stick 4K, more Apocalyptic movies are having a bit of a moment on Netflix right now. One of the biggest Korean-language releases in recent memory on the streamer, for example, is The Silent Sea. It told the story of a special team sent to the moon to retrieve an important sample from a research facilty. Meanwhile, back home, Earth has undergone “desertification.” And in addition to The Silent Sea, there’s also Don’t Look Up — a polarizing climate change allegory from director Adam McKay. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Sing 2’ Sweeps VOD Charts as ‘Don’t Look Up’ Loses Netflix #1 to Alyssa Milano Thriller ‘Brazen’

Between thundersnow and Omicron, it was a good weekend to check out movies at home. Amazon Prime debuted Sony’s “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” skipping theaters to become (per the site) its #1 viewed movie (Amazon doesn’t provide a top 10). Meantime, Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” arrived on Apple TV after three weeks of limited theater play. “Sing 2” (Universal/$24.99) is still the #3 film in theaters this weekend and placed #1 at iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu. “Ghostbusters: Aftermath” (Sony/$19.99) took second place at all three. The charts showed little variance, with 15 titles total on the three lists and a...
MOVIES
IGN

PS3 Games Reportedly Appear on PS5 Store

Several PlayStation 3 games were reportedly recently spotted on the PS5 store, causing speculation that the PlayStation 5 could get further backwards compatibility. VGC reported that the PS3 game Dead or Alive 5 briefly listed a display price of £7.99, where it previously redirected users to the PlayStation Now version of the game. Additionally, other users reported similar new listings for the PS3 versions of Bejewelled, as well as Prince of Persia games, The Forgotten Sands, and The Two Thrones – each with their own individual purchase price. However, none of the games were purchaseable at these prices on PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Phil Spencer Reacts To Rumors Of PlayStation Game Pass Competitor

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has reacted to rumors that PlayStation is working on a service similar to Xbox Game Pass, saying that he sees it as "an inevitability" and is "the right answer" for how to get games to players. Speaking to IGN's Ryan McCaffrey, Spencer addressed the recent...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Spencer
Person
Kara Swisher
windowscentral.com

Phil Spencer expects PlayStation to mirror Xbox Game Pass, including day-one games

In comments to IGN, Xbox lead Phil Spencer discussed the rumors "PlayStation Game Pass" service. Spencer noted that he sees it as inevitable for Sony to match Xbox Game Pass on its features and services. Sony is rumored to be building a similar service codenamed "Spartacus," but it has yet...
MLB
Variety

Kamal Haasan Sets Disney Plus Hotstar Show ‘Bigg Boss Ultimate,’ Sony Pictures India Tamil Language Project – Global Bulletin

STREAMING Revered Indian actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan (“Papanasam”) will return as the host of “Big Boss Ultimate,” a Tamil-language version of the “Big Brother” format. Five seasons of “Bigg Boss Tamil,” hosted by Haasan, were broadcast on Disney’s Star Vijay channel and streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar. “Bigg Boss Ultimate,” however, will be a streaming exclusive and will be available only on Disney Plus Hotstar from Jan. 30. The new season will reunite some of the most popular contestants of past “Bigg Boss Tamil” seasons, giving them another opportunity to claim the title. One of the innovations on “Bigg Boss...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Game#Video Game#Oxenfree#Xbox Game Pass
The Independent

PS5 stock UK - live: Very, Littlewoods and Game restocks available – how to navigate the waiting room

Update: The PS5 is now in stock at Very, Littlewoods, Game and the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers. Read on for more information.2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 coming in the next few months. But customers are still struggling to get their hands on the console itself due to an ongoing shortage.Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even over a year after its release, demand is still high. While January has been one of the slowest months for restocks,...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple TV+’s ‘The Afterparty’: TV Review

From one angle, Apple TV+’s The Afterparty feels like a glorified storytelling exercise: It’s a murder mystery that unfolds over eight episodes, each styled in a different genre to match the perspective of a different character. From another, it’s just a good time — a half-hour-ish comedy that plays with familiar TV and movie tropes, without taking any of them, or itself, too seriously. As its characters will keep reminding you, it all depends on how you look at it. The story begins, of course, with a death. 30something pop star Xavier (Dave Franco) has been dashed against the rocks below...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Sony Pictures’ Stellify Media Sets Russian Version of Netflix Series ‘Flinch’

Sony Pictures Television-owned independent production outfit Stellify Media, have signed a deal that will see the format of their Netflix series “Flinch” adapted for Russia. The format is distributed by Sony Pictures Television. The original show was set on a remote farm in the hills of Ireland where contestants gathered to test their nerve against three fiendish games. If they flinched, there were hilariously painful consequences both for them, and for the hosts, who had each chosen a player to represent them in the games. The original 10-episode series was hosted by comedians Desiree Burch, Lloyd Griffiths and Seann Walsh...
TV SERIES
NME

Phil Spencer thinks PlayStation’s rumoured Gamepass is “the right answer”

Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, has responded to the rumours that PlayStation is working on a service to compete with Xbox Game Pass. Recent rumours suggest that PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus could be merging into one service. The new offering could be a competitor to Xbox’s Game Pass, which offers a library of games available immediately to subscribers. The rumours coincide with reports of PlayStation Now subscription cards being taken off store shelves.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
PC Gamer

Phil Spencer thinks Sony's rumored Game Pass equivalent is a good idea

A Bloomberg report in December 2021 claimed that Sony is currently working on its own version of Game Pass, a combination of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now that it intends to launch in the spring. There's been no official word from Sonyyet, but one high-profile industry luminary thinks it's a very good idea: Xbox boss Phil Spencer.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Xbox Executive Vice President Phil Spencer Calls For Cross-Platform Ban Program

During a New York Times podcast interview on Monday, Phil Spencer, the Executive Vice President of Xbox for Microsoft, made an open proposal to implement a cross-platform ban program for wrongdoers. In the podcast, he mentioned how he thinks a player should be blocked on all platforms if they are banned from one. For this program to work, other platforms like PlayStation and Nintendo will need to agree to implement a global ban on said player.
VIDEO GAMES
Popculture

TV Show Replacing Most Its Cast in Startling Shakeup

Animation fans were pretty upset in December when it was revealed that a beloved series was recasting most of its characters. The show in question is Hazbin Hotel, a fan-favorite (and very adult) YouTube show that is set to transition to a television network or streamer with the help of A24. While A24 nor series creator VivziePop have announced the home for the full iteration of the series, several cast members from the show's pilot were either not invited back or could not come to an agreed contract for the full series.
TV SERIES
IGN

Razer Kaira Pro for PS5 - Review

Last year, Razer released the Kaira Pro for the Xbox, a wireless headset with Bluetooth capabilities that performed reasonably well all things considered. Now, Razer is sprinkling some of that Kaira love towards the PlayStation 5 with the brand new Kaira Pro for the PS5. The Kaira Pro for PS5...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Demon Slayer Set to Reveal Big News for the Anime Series in 2022 - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

The Demon Slayer anime website recently updated fans that there is a very special Demon Slayer event happening very soon. The Demon Slayer livestream will take place on January 18th on Aniplex's YouTube channel, and will feature the lead Japanese VA for Tanjiro, Natsuki Hanae. According to the official Demon Slayer website, the livestream will announce two "huge" events involving the anime this year, along with highlights from the current arc, the Entertainment District arc. With this upcoming Demon Slayer news, fans of the anime are excited. With how much of a box office success the Mugen Train #Anime movie was, breaking records worldwide, many fans are hoping another movie is in the works. Some are even pleading for a spin-off series, which would be more than welcomed and well within the realm of the pre-established world #DemonSlayer has built since its release. With how much of a smash hit Demon Slayer has been since it first graced the black and white pages of the manga, any news coming out of this event will be sure to excite fans. The Demon Slayer livestream kicks off on January 18th at 8PM Japan Time. In other anime news, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is still slated for this year, and it looks like we've got some more details that'll reportedly trickle in about the upcoming movie in this month's V Jump magazine. According to online Dragon Ball news reporter DBS Hype, this month's V Jump will contain character breakdowns, Red Ribbon Army Search files, and a special message from the creator of the series, Toriyama. And finally, check out Tom Holland and Mark Walhberg in this new poster for the upcoming Uncharted movie!
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy