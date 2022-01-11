Falcons' Austin Trammell: Gets new deal

Earlier this season, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley stepped away from the field to focus on his mental health. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, this situation involving Ridley’s self assessment has not changed, but the Falcons are still holding out hope that they’ll have their 27-year-old wideout back for the 2022 season.
Jerry Jones reaction to loss: Dallas Cowboys owner sent a stern message that sure sounded like a direct shot at Mike McCarthy after Sunday’s loss. Let’s spare hyperbole: The Dallas Cowboys playoff loss on Sunday afternoon was nothing short of embarrassing. Dallas entered the postseason with its sights...
FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
The Kansas City Chiefs officially booked their ticket to a rematch with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round after blowing out the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. As we all know, Patrick Mahomes and Co. beat the Bills 38-24 last season in the AFC title game and...
The Las Vegas Raiders overcame a myriad of obstacles to make the playoffs this season. As they prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals, they will have to get serious about the team’s future regardless of the outcome. The most important factor of Las Vegas’ future is the Derek Carr situation.
Russell Wilson reportedly plans on exploring his options this offseason. While the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has said he plans on sticking around and competing for Super Bowls, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says otherwise. According to the report, Wilson plans on exploring his trade options this offseason. Several notable teams...
The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to address the quarterback position this offseason for the first time in 18 years. They won’t have that high of a draft pick after reaching the playoffs, so some have wondered if they could explore blockbuster trade scenarios. That does not appear to be the plan.
The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves down 10 to the Bengals in the fourth quarter of their first round playoff matchup. But the team doesn’t get there without the leadership and play of Derek Carr. On Saturday, inactive Raiders running back Kenyan Drake had a message for those still...
