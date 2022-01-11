ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter: New Blood Showrunner Says He Will 'Drop Everything' to Do Another Season

By Kat Bailey
IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClyde Phillips wants Showtime to know that he's extremely available to do more Dexter. With Dexter: New Blood wrapping its run on Showtime yesterday, the showrunner conducted a media blitz with a one major message: He will happily keep the show going if Showtime will have him. Acknowledging that...

