Dexter: New Blood Showrunner Says He Will 'Drop Everything' to Do Another Season

Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for Episode 10 of Dexter: New Blood, "Sins of the Father." From Dexter showrunner Clyde Phillips and director Marcos Siega, Dexter: New Blood serves as a continuation of the original series, with Michael C. Hall returning to reprise his award-winning role as serial killer Dexter Morgan. The revival show, which is set 10 years after the Season 8 finale, "Remember the Monsters?", picks up with Dexter having moved to the small upstate town of Iron Lake, New York and living under the fake name of Jim Lindsay, working for a hunting supply store and even dating the local chief of police Angela Bishop (Julia Jones). But when his now-teenaged son Harrison (Jack Alcott) shows up on his front porch seemingly out of the blue, Dexter is forced to reconcile with the possibility that his long-dormant "Dark Passenger" might not only be awakened once more — but could be filling his own son with the same killer tendencies that still plague him even after all this time. The Showtime series also stars Johnny Sequoyah, Alano Miller, Clancy Brown, Jennifer Carpenter returning as Dexter's new conscience in Debra Morgan, David Zayas reprising his role as Angel Batista, Frederic Lehne, and Jamie Chung.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO