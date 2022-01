Editor's Note: This story is a part of the Falcons Breakdown series, which evaluates each position group and how it will look next season. For over a decade, the Falcons have enjoyed the luxury of having one of the best wide receiver cores in the NFL, led by a first-round wide receiver. Starting with Rhoddy White in 2005, to Julio Jones, and Calvin Ridley. Not to mention other players that did damage, like Mohammed Sanu, Justin Hardy, and Michael Jenkins, among many others.

