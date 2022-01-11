ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Practice regimen to remain same

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Garoppolo (thumb) will follow a similar practice plan in advance of Sunday's wild-card game at Dallas as he did during Week 18 prep, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. Coach Kyle Shanahan told...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Kyle Shanahan makes unexpected criticism of Jimmy Garoppolo for hurting 49ers chances to seal win over Cowboys

Before the Dallas Cowboys had their series of blunders that led to their demise against the San Francisco 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo had his opportunity to put the game away with under two minutes to play. Once Deebo Samuel was ruled just short of the first down marker at the Cowboys' 47-yard line with 1:21 to play and San Francisco up 23-17, the 49ers went for it on fourth-and-inches in an attempt to walk away with the win.
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Matt Maiocco
ClutchPoints

New Jimmy Garoppolo injury revealed ahead of 49ers-Packers game

Jimmy Garoppolo just can’t catch a break from injuries. After enduring a thumb issue in recent games, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback is now dealing with a shoulder sprain. Although minor, it comes as they prepare to take on the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round. Garoppolo sustained...
dallassun.com

Jimmy Garoppolo suffered shoulder sprain in 49ers' playoff win

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo sprained his throwing shoulder during the second quarter of Sunday's playoff win against the Dallas Cowboys. Garoppolo is expected to be able to participate when the 49ers return to practice Tuesday, with Shanahan saying the starter's shoulder is...
247Sports

San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has shoulder sprain, still expected to practice, Kyle Shanahan says

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has a right shoulder sprain, head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed to reporters Monday. The news comes as the 49ers prepare to face the top-seeded Green Bay Packers Saturday in the NFC Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs after defeating the Dallas Cowboys Sunday in the Wild-Card round, though Shanahan said Garoppolo is expected to be fine for practice Tuesday.
CBS Sports

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Survives late miscue Sunday

Garoppolo completed 16 of 25 passes for 172 yards and an interception in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Cowboys in the wild-card round. The Niners leaned heavily on their ground game, with Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel combining for nearly as many rushing yards as Garoppolo had passing yards, and with two more TDs. That led them to a 16-7 halftime lead, but the quarterback gave the Cowboys a glimpse of hope by tossing a fourth-quarter INT that led to Dallas' final points of the night and a wild finish. Garoppolo indicated after the win his injured thumb hasn't gotten better or worse, per David Lombardi of The Athletic, and indicated he will continue to play through the issue as long as the pain is manageable, but that could be a more difficult task next weekend in a divisional-round clash with the Packers if the weather at Lambeau Field is poor.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
