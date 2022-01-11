49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Practice regimen to remain same

Garoppolo completed 16 of 25 passes for 172 yards and an interception in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Cowboys in the wild-card round. The Niners leaned heavily on their ground game, with Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel combining for nearly as many rushing yards as Garoppolo had passing yards, and with two more TDs. That led them to a 16-7 halftime lead, but the quarterback gave the Cowboys a glimpse of hope by tossing a fourth-quarter INT that led to Dallas' final points of the night and a wild finish. Garoppolo indicated after the win his injured thumb hasn't gotten better or worse, per David Lombardi of The Athletic, and indicated he will continue to play through the issue as long as the pain is manageable, but that could be a more difficult task next weekend in a divisional-round clash with the Packers if the weather at Lambeau Field is poor.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO