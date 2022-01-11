ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family encourages mental health care through sauce business

By Forrest Sanders
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 7 days ago
As we try to stay protected from this omicron variant, the concerns aren't only about physical health. Mental health advocates say the pandemic has triggered a spike in depression rates. A mother and son are getting people to talk about mental health in a unique way in yet another uncertain time.

It's a story that begins and ends with a barbecue sauce.

Of course, around here, people love food that's hot, with restaurants called 400 Degrees and Slow Burn. In little Franklin, Kentucky, Floena Spencer and son Shawn Woods know how to deliver hot.

"I've met people who say, ‘I don't have a limit for my spice’" said Woods. I said, ‘OK. I’ll see what me and my mom can do.’”

They make their barbecue sauce as hot or mild as you want it.

"Mrs. Virginia Smith, she eats it out of the jar with a spoon," laughed Spencer. "Our sauce is called Spencer Sauce."

A mother and son started this business in sauce after a challenging year. In 2020, Spencer’s uncle died from the novel coronavirus.

"It was a very dark moment for me," she said.

Then, she went through two painful surgeries that meant she couldn't take part in social justice protests that were so important to her. The isolation from her neighbors, from everyone, during surgery and COVID-19 became overwhelming.

"I was suffering from depression,” said Spencer. “I wasn't talking about it. What was too much was when I found out my son was depressed. That was what broke me."

"I left Franklin and went off to play college ball for a bit,” said Woods. “It didn't work out for me. Being that hometown hero, everybody wanted me to do good. When I came back to Franklin, I felt like I let the whole town down."

"I would have never known it," said Spencer. "It was at my own front door. As a parent, you don't rest."

When the pandemic forced people across the country into isolation, new conversations started on mental health. In that time, the CDC said adults reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression disorder rose to 41.5%. With cases of omicron now surging and some people isolating again, there is concern for those who experience depression.

Spencer has long carried these words.

"A closed mouth does not get fed,” she said. “If you're feeling down, tell somebody."

Spencer and Woods have decided during this surge, they're using the start of their business to open dialogues about depression and emphasize the importance of therapy and counseling.

"The Lord had to shut my mouth and put me in a situation where there was nothing I could do but listen,” said Spencer.

They emphasize family connection by naming each sauce after a loved one. The business gives them new purpose.

“I had to find something in my life to motivate me beyond just going to work paycheck to paycheck,” said Woods.

In a story that begins and ends with a barbecue sauce, this mother-son pair is ready to give people what they want, but they're also here to talk about what they need.

"You just have to be there for your neighbor," said Woods.

The Independent

Voices: Celebrities tell us that mental health matters – so why is OCD still treated as a joke?

“Be kind” can perhaps be described as the definitive phrase of the last three years. We have posted the suicide hotline numbers, shared pictures of the pills popped to maintain a normal life. We have told friends to open up and shared the terrifying stories of people who have tragically lost their lives to mental illness. And we watched those we look up to on social media do the same.Mental wellbeing advocacy became the great unifier of us and them. We knew no one was exempt from the seismic tremors of mental illness, not even those with 500k followers, champagne...
MENTAL HEALTH
KRON4 News

Kaiser mental health clinicians demand culturally sensitive care

OAKLAND (BCN) – Nearly 200 Kaiser mental health clinicians are striking Monday in Oakland to demand better care for communities of color, representatives of the National Union of Healthcare Workers said. Psychologists, social workers, addiction counselors and marriage and family therapists from Oakland and Richmond were picketing Monday morning outside Kaiser’s Oakland hospital at 3600 […]
OAKLAND, CA
State
Kentucky State
WRAL News

Child care quarantine rules put strain on learning, mental health, even family finances

Here we are again. Just when we thought the worst was behind us, another variant of Covid-19 comes along to smash all hope of life returning to "normal" any time soon. I am beyond thankful that my anxiety over Covid has drastically dropped. Several months ago, my stomach was constantly in knots. My head was on a roller coaster as I questioned every decision about what we did, who we played with and where we went. I agonized over every sniffle. It was debilitating.
KIDS
#Mental Health Care#Cdc#Depression#Physical Health#Spencer Sauce
ballingerpublishing.com

Healing at Home: How Virtual Therapy is Changing Mental Health Care

Virtual therapy, or teletherapy, is changing the way that mental health practitioners deliver services to their patients. After many face-to-face services were abruptly forced to shut down due to COVID-19, mental health providers continued to care for patients by making the switch to teletherapy, which is a form of care that is conducted by video chat or phone call. At a time of global crisis, ensuring the accessibility of mental health resources remains critical for both practitioners and patients.
PENSACOLA, FL
CU Boulder News & Events

FSAP and OVA to host Managing Mental Health Through Traumatic Events webinar

Join the Faculty & Staff Assistance Program (FSAP) and the Office of Victims Assistance (OVA) for the Managing Mental Health Through Traumatic Events webinar. This presentation and discussion will center around the events of the Marshall Fire. We will discuss how to take care of yourself, others and your community during this time. There is no cost to attend this webinar.
BOULDER, CO
Gonzaga Bulletin

Resolutions for 2022: Human connection, mental health and self-care

As we head into 2022, many of us are still processing the isolation, exhaustion and grief that have marked the past two years of the global pandemic. I think it is safe to say that we would rather forget about the time we spent isolated from family and friends, the hours spent on Zoom and the moments when we felt sad, anxious or alone.
MENTAL HEALTH
Health
Society
Relationships
Family Relationships
laparent.com

Taking Care of Children’s Mental Health

In October 2021, the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Children’s Hospital Association declared a national emergency in children’s mental health. In an ongoing effort to help provide parents with insights on how to get their children the help they need, we interviewed A. Paul Kurkjian, M.D., a pediatric psychiatrist at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena.
PASADENA, CA
News-Herald.com

NAMI Geauga sponsoring Mental Health Family Education Program

A free Mental Health Family Education Program is being offered through NAMI Geauga. The eight-week course specifically for family members and friends of adults who live with mental illness, will take place 6 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, starting Jan. 20 at Chardon United Methodist Church, 515 North St. The National...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
NBC Washington

Health Care Workers Cope With Mental Toll of Pandemic

While the pandemic has put a strain on hospitals with doctors and nurses working around the clock to care for COVID-19 patients, health care workers say the new year brings new hope and an opportunity for change. Like a lot of people, doctors are starting 2022 by turning the page...
WEIGHT LOSS
Psychiatric Times

Chatbots for Child Mental Health Care: Helpful, but Limited

An estimated 7.7 million children have at least 1 mental health disorder. How can chatbots help?. Childhood: a carefree time for many. However, children today face countless sources of stress: academic pressure, schedules crammed with activities, lack of sleep, bullying, family instability, world events, social media, and more. Mental health issues among children are growing at a dangerous rate, and it is important that we use all of our innovative technologies to help them.
MENTAL HEALTH
