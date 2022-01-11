Need a COVID test in the Portland metro area? Here’s a list of sites
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With COVID-19 cases surging in Oregon as part of a nationwide trend amid the omicron variant, testing sites are in higher demand.
Symptoms of omicron can vary from the typical symptoms of other COVID-19 variants, including but not limited to: runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing and sore throat.
The first three cases of omicron were confirmed in Oregon by health officials on Dec. 13 . Oregon health officials on Friday warned that “ community-wide impacts are as significant as ever. ” Meanwhile, more schools are closing or announcing a brief return to remote learning amid the surge.
If you’re not feeling well and want to get tested, there are free rapid tests and PCR tests available at several locations in the Portland metro area.
Oregon Convention Center Plaza – Antigen
834 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Portland, OR 97232
8 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days a week
Notes: This is through Curative. Click here to book and for more information
Oregon Convention Center Plaza – Rapid PCR
834 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Portland, OR 97232
8 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days a week
Notes: This is through Curative, click here to book and for more information
ZOOM+Care – NE MLK and Davis St
172 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Portland, OR 97232
7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., seven days a week
Notes: Click here for more information
AFC Urgent Care – NW Portland
25 NW 23rd Pl, Portland, OR 97210
8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week
Notes: Click here for more information
Revolution Hall – PCR
1300 SE Stark St, Portland, OR, 97214
Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Notes: This is through Curative. Click here to book and for more information
True West Aladdin Theater (Pharmacy Parking Lot)
3017 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland, OR, 97202
Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Notes: This is through Curative. Click here to book and for more information
ZOOM+Care – NW 23rd
1662 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR, 97210
8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week
Notes: Click here for more information
Carreon Health
1818 NE Irving St, Portland, OR, 97232
Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Notes: Call the provider for more information 503-719-4827
Kaiser Interstate Medical Office South
3500 N Interstate Ave, Portland, OR, 97227
9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., seven days a week
Notes: Click here for more information
Walgreens Pharmacy on SE Cesar E Chavez
940 SE Cesar E Chavez Blvd, Portland, OR, 97214
Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Notes: Click here for more information and availability
Portland Urgent Care
4160 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97212
8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., seven days a week
Notes: Click here for more information
Rose City Futsal East
5010 NE Oregon St, Portland, OR 97213
Sundays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Notes: This is through Curative. Click here for more.
Walgreens Pharmacy – NE MLK Blvd
6116 NE MLK Blvd, Portland, OR 97211
8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week
Notes: Click here for more information and availability
Walgreens Pharmacy – Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy
7280 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, Portland, OR 97225
8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week
Notes: Click here for more information and availability
Walgreens Pharmacy – Capital Highway
9855 Capital Hwy, Portland, OR 97219
8 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week
Notes: Click here for more information and availability
Brave Care
6924 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213
10 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week
Note: Children only. Click here for more information
Walgreens Pharmacy – NE 82nd Ave
3 NE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97220
8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday
Notes: Click here for more information and availability
AFC Urgent Care – NE Portland
7033 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213
8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week
Notes: Click here for more information
Walgreens Pharmacy – SE 82nd Ave
4325 SE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97266
Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Notes: Click here for more information and availability
CVS Pharmacy – NW Cornell
12555 NW Cornell Road, Portland, OR 97229
8 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week
Notes: Click here for more information
Walgreens Pharmacy – Happy Valley
9159 SE 82nd Ave., Happy Valley, OR 97086
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays
Notes: Click here for more information and availability
Walgreens Pharmacy – SE Oak
10903 SE Oak St., Milwaukie, OR 97222
Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Notes: Click here for more information and availability
Beaverton Resource Center
13500 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR 97005
Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Notes: This is a Curative site. Click here for more information
Kaiser Beaverton Medical Office
4855 SW Western Ave., Beaverton, OR 97005
9:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., seven days a week
Notes: Click here for more information
Rite Aid Pharmacy
11190 SW Barnes Road, Portland, OR 97225
Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Notes: Click here for more information
Providence Immediate Care – Gateway
1321 NE 99th Ave., Suite 100, Portland, OR 97220
7 a.m. to 6:45 p.m., seven days a week
Notes: Call 503-215-9900 ext. 1 for an appointment
Rite Aid Pharmacy – SW Walker Road Beaverton
12575 SW Walker Road, Beaverton, OR 97005
9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week
Notes: Click here for more information
Sports Health Northwest
12672 NW Barnes Road, Suite 100, Portland, OR 97229
Mondays through Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Notes: Click here for more information
ZOOM+Care Beaverton
2695 SW Cedar Hills Blvd, Beaverton, OR 97005
8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week
Notes: Click here for more information
OHSU Community Site Free COVID Testing and Vaccination
Portland Expo Center
2060 N Marine Drive, Portland, OR 97217
3:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays
Notes: Click here for more information
Walgreens Pharmacy – NW Cornell Road
13470 NW Cornell Road, Portland, OR 97229
8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays through Friday
Notes: Click here for more information
Covid Clinic – Tigard
9585 Southwest Washington Square Road, Portland, OR 97223
9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week
Notes: Click here for more information
Walgreens Pharmacy – NE Glisan
12335 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97230
9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Mondays through Fridays
Notes: Click here for more information
Rose City Futsal – West
10831 SW Cascade Ave., Tigard, OR 97223
Saturdays and Sundays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Notes: This is a Curative site. Click here for more information
ZOOM+Care – Scholls Ferry
11355 SW Scholls Ferry Road, Beaverton, OR 97008
9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week
Notes: Click here for more information
AFC Urgent Care – Beaverton
14278 SW Allen Blvd, Beaverton, OR 97005
8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week
Notes: Click here for more information
Walgreens Pharmacy – NW Bethany Blvd
4816 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland, OR 97229
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays
Notes: Click here for more information
AFC Urgent Care – Tigard
17437 Boones Ferry Rd, Lake Oswego, OR 97035
8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays through Fridays
Notes: Click here for more information
Walgreens Pharmacy – SW Pacific Hwy
13939 SW Pacific Hwy, Tigard, OR 97223
Mondays through Fridays, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Notes: Click here for more information
Walgreens Pharmacy – Lake Oswego
17850 Lower Boones Ferry Road, Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Notes: Click here for more information
Walgreens Pharmacy – Happy Valley
11995 SE Sunnyside Road, Happy Valley Road, OR 97086
Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Notes: Click here for more information
Walgreens Pharmacy – Murray Scholls Drive
14600 SW Murray Scholls Drive, Beaverton, OR 97007
Mondays through Fridays, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Notes: Click here for more information
ZOOM+Care Bridgeport Village
7451 SW Bridgeport Road, Tigard, OR 97224
7 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week
Notes: Click here for more information
Providence Medical Group – Bridgeport
18040 SW Lower Boones Ferry Road Suite 100, Tigard, OR 97224
7 a.m. to 6:45 p.m., seven days a week
Notes: Click here for more information
Paisanos Plaza Free COVID Testing and Vaccinations
17410 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97236
1 p.m. to 6 p.m., every other Saturday
Note: Services available on Jan. 8, Jan. 22, Feb. 5, Feb. 19; test type includes PCR Molecular Test. Vaccines include Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer age 5 to 11 and Moderna; WALK UPS WELCOME
Walgreens Pharmacy – Farmington Road
18470 SW Farmington Road, Beaverton, OR 97007
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays
Note: Click here for more information
Walgreens Pharmacy – NE Glisan St
17979 NE Glisan Street, Portland, OR, 97230
8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays through Fridays
Note: Click here for more information
Rite Aid Pharmacy – NE 181st
514 NE 181st Ave, Portland, OR 97230
8 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week
Notes: Click here for more information
Powell Valley Wellness
4253 SE 182nd Ave., Gresham, OR 97030
9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays
Notes: Click here for more information
Walgreens Pharmacy
4285 W Powell Blvd, Gresham, OR 97030
8 a.m. to 9 p.m, seven days a week
Notes: Click here for more information
Kaiser Tualatin Medical Office
19185 SW 90th Ave, Tualatin, OR 97062
8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays
Notes: Click here for more information
Walgreens Pharmacy
20100 McLoughlin Blvd, Gladstone, OR 97027
8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Mondays through Fridays
Notes: Click here for more information
Kaiser Rockwood Medical Office
19500 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97233
8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays
Notes: Click here for more information
Providence Immediate Care – Happy Valley
16180 SE Sunnyside Road, Suite 102, Happy Valley, OR 97015
7 a.m. to 6:45 p.m., seven days a week
Notes: Click here for more information
Legacy GoHealth COVID-19 Testing Center
1900 McLoughlin Blvd, Ste 127, Oregon City, OR 97045
8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week
Notes: Click here for more information
