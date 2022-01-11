Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Jan. 10-16, 2022

More than 1,040,500 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 52,400 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Click here for the latest update on the number of cases, the age, gender and location of presumptive positive, indeterminate and confirmed cases from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Wednesday, Jan. 12

4:34 p.m. | Omicron's hospital crush expected to peak in Colorado next week

Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in Colorado. A wave of omicron variant cases straining Colorado hospitals is expected to peak sometime next week, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said Wednesday.

Cases of the now dominant COVID-19 variant have spiked in Colorado in recent weeks, with a nearly 30% seven-day average positivity rate, but data shows the number of COVID-associated hospitalizations is dropping among patients who have a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy explained during a virtual press briefing Wednesday, that among the people hospitalized with some sort of COVID diagnoses, those whose primary issue was the virus itself typically made up around 80% to 90% of all COVID-associated patients. However, that number has dropped to around 65% amid the recent omicron wave.

She did not explain why this is occurring but said looking at other countries, like South Africa and Britain, they are seeing signals that the omicron wave may have peaked, and it is expected to do the same in Colorado.

Read the full story here.

4:23 p.m. | University of Northern Colorado requiring boosters for spring semester

University of Northern Colorado officials say they'll require booster shots for the 2022 spring semester, "in response to increased COVID-19 activity and updated guidance from the CDC and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE)."

The university is also expanding their indoor mask policy, requiring them in all shared spaces in residence halls (excluding residence hall rooms) and university-owned apartment hallways as well as in the Campus Recreation Center at all times and during all activities.

"It is as important as ever for everyone to continue practicing personal protective measures — get vaccinated, get a booster dose, wear a mask in indoor public spaces, limit large gatherings, wash hands frequently and get tested immediately if symptomatic or exposed," university officials said.

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Hospitalizations for confirmed cases of COVID-19 have surpassed the peak from late November, with 1,577 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon.

1,075,115 cases (+12,547)

53,057 hospitalized (+488)

64 counties (+0)

4,482,210 people tested (+12,297)

14,883,347 test encounters (+55,916)

10,552 deaths among cases (+24)

10,965 deaths due to COVID-19 (+0)

7,510 outbreaks (+73)

The latest hospital data show 1,633 beds in use by patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, 74 more than Tuesday. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 29.66%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Tuesday , 4,270,325 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 3,845,265 have been fully vaccinated.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

7:18 p.m. | Brighton school district warning parents to prepare for possible remote learning

School District 27J in Brighton told parents on Tuesday to prepare for a possible shift to remote learning as COVID-19 cases spike.

The district said due to the increase in cases, there is a likelihood that individual schools will shift to remote learning at the last minute this semester. Decisions will made on a day-to-day basis, the district said.

They are offering to parents the following guidelines:

Remind your child to bring home his or her Chromebook every day;

Make arrangements now to have a relative, friend or a neighbor who can monitor your child’s online learning if you can’t;

Try to have an agreement with your work supervisor so they know you may need an alternative work arrangement to accommodate your child’s learning from home.

6:45 p.m. | Latest COVID-19 data

Here is the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment . The CDPHE says today’s data update includes “a large backlog of results” caused by the data processing issue from last week, which has been resolved. The CDPHE says the processing issue affected case data and not other data.

1,062,568 cases (+22,058)

52,569 hospitalized (+119)

64 counties (+0)

4,469,913 people tested (+17,051)

14,827,431 test encounters (+76,994)

10,528 deaths among cases (+62)

10,965 deaths due to COVID-19 (+63)

7,437 outbreaks (+31)

The latest hospital data show 1,488 beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID cases and another 71 beds in use by people still under investigation for COVID — 93 more than Monday among the two. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 29.09%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

Seventy-one percent of the people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday were not vaccinated. Fifty-two percent of facilities reported anticipating staff shortages within the next week.

As of Tuesday, 4,265,397 people had received at least one vaccine dose and 3,838,111 were fully vaccinated. Another 1,676,087 eligible people had received a third dose or a booster dose.

10 a.m. | CU Boulder requiring boosters for COVID-19

In a newsletter, CU Boulder's Chief Operating Officer Patrick O’Rourke and Executive Vice Provost for Academic Resource Management Ann Schmiesing announced that "given the impacts of the fire and a surge in the highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19, the university implemented a two-week delay for in-person classes to give members of our community time to recover and prepare." In addition to this, the school is implementing a new COVID-19 vaccine booster requirement .

The notice said to comply with CU Boulder’s updated COVID-19 guidance, members of the campus community are required to receive a vaccine booster shot by Feb. 24 or five months after receiving the final dose of the original series. Proof of boosters must be uploaded through the MyCUHealth portal.

Click here for more details .

Monday, Jan. 10

6:26. p.m. | PSD may need to move to remote learning

The Poudre School District said shifts to remote learning due to the number of students and staff out for COVID-19-related reasons as well as staffing issues could be possible within the district.

At 6:30 a.m. Monday, there were 274 employee absences across the district, and that rose to 317 within three hours.

Last week, the district had 40 custodians and 21 transportation staff out on one day.

PSD said it does not plan to move the entire district to remote learning, but it may have to shift classes, programs, grade levels or even entire schools if necessary.

The district has not moved forward to any shifts to remote learning at this time. PSD said it will try to communicate any moves to remote learning as soon as possible.

Read the district’s full letter here .

6:13. p.m. | DU likely returning to in-person learning

The University of Denver says it's on track to return to in-person learning next week .

More details will come out later this week, but the university said "conditions on campus are quite favorable" for a Jan. 18 return to campus.

DU said it's reopening and extending its COVID-19 work accommodation process through Jan. 31. Details on how to apply will come from HRIC this week.

DU has also updated the temporary adjustment process available for students with medical circumstances that make them especially vulnerable.

6:06 p.m. | CDPHE sending text message reminders for COVID-19 vaccinations

Starting Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will send text message reminders to Coloradans on staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations.

The text messages will be sent to people 18 and older due for their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, based on vaccine records in the Colorado Immunization Information System. Messages will also be sent to the parents or guardians of kids ages 12-17 if they're due for a second dose.

Text messages will originate from 45778.

6:02 p.m. | FEMA provides additional funding for COVID-19 response

FEMA has approved more than $19 million in additional Public Assistance Program funding for the COVID-19 response in Colorado.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has been awarded $19,031,090 million to contract communication services to inform the public about the COVID-19 vaccine.

FEMA has provided more than $1.6 billion in public assistance for Colorado’s COVID-19 response to date.

5:42 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. A reminder that today's state data is an aggregate from the weekend as well as Monday's. The data also includes a large backlog of cases resulting from an issue with CDPHE’s electronic laboratory reporting system not successfully communicating with its disease reporting system. The data is being added to the data dashboard as part of today and tomorrow’s daily 4 p.m. data updates.

1,040,510 cases (+51,101)

52,450 hospitalized (+402)

64 counties (+0)

4,452,862 people tested (+39,228)

14,750,437 test encounters (+183,248)

10,466 deaths among cases (+41)

10,902 deaths due to COVID-19 (+129)

7,406 outbreaks (+39)

The latest hospital data show 1,466 beds in use by patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, 16 fewer than Sunday. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 28.51%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Tuesda y y , 4,261,158 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 3,838,111 have been fully vaccinated.

Click here for the COVID-19 live blog for Jan. 3-9, 2022.