President of Mexico tests positive for COVID-19 a second time

All current testing requirements could soon be dropped for fully vaccinated travellers entering the UK, according to reports.Transport secretary Grant Shapps is considering axing tests for double-jabbed arrivals in time for the half-term holidays in February, a government source told The Times.“We are looking at removing all Covid tests for vaccinated travellers by the end of January,” the unnamed source told the publication. They added that any announcement is likely to coincide with the review of the Plan B measures in their entirety, slated for 26 January.Half-term holidays will run from Monday 14 to Friday 18 February in England and...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO