ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

President of Mexico tests positive for COVID-19 a second time

By Staff
cbs4local.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY, Mexico — The President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has...

cbs4local.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Mexico economy slips in December, hinting at weak close to 2021

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy likely shrank by 0.2% in December compared with the same month a year earlier, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Tuesday, pointing to a sluggish performance in the final quarter of 2021. A breakdown of the preliminary data showed...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#President Of Mexico
cbs4local.com

El Paso health expert explains omicron wave amid COVID-19 case spike

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A significant increase in COVID-19 cases was reported in El Paso Friday. The city’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates there are 2,294 new COVID-19 cases. It's important to note, Friday’s COVID-19 report includes testing results over the past 7 days, according to city officials.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Daily COVID-19 cases reported in El Paso jump to 2,294

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — On Friday, El Paso reported more than 2,000 cases of COVID-19 The city’s dashboard listed 2,294 new cases. The previous highest number of cases reported in a single day was 1,923 cases on October 26, 2020. During the second week of the new...
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

Covid-19: Data suggests Omicron wave is ‘turning around’

The continued drop in UK Covid cases indicates the Omicron wave may well be “turning around”, a leading expert advising the Government has said.Prof Mike Tildesley, from the University of Warwick and a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group (Spi-M), said that the latest case figures were “cautiously good news” and he hoped the country may have a “flu-type” relationship with the virus by the end of the year.The latest data shows a 38% drop over the last seven days across the UK in the numbers testing positive for Covid-19, with 70,924 new cases reported on Sunday.Prof Tildesley...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
cbs4local.com

El Paso doctors advise against letting guard down as omicron spreads

El PASO, Texas (CBS4) — As the omicron variant continues to spread in El Paso, and as COVID-19 cases rise, some El Pasoans said their thoughts on the pandemic are shifting. "I feel like it’s getting real real serious," said Leon Luciaina. "I’m about to start wearing the mask more often cause I don’t want to catch covid."
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

All testing requirements could be axed for vaccinated travellers, according to reports

All current testing requirements could soon be dropped for fully vaccinated travellers entering the UK, according to reports.Transport secretary Grant Shapps is considering axing tests for double-jabbed arrivals in time for the half-term holidays in February, a government source told The Times.“We are looking at removing all Covid tests for vaccinated travellers by the end of January,” the unnamed source told the publication. They added that any announcement is likely to coincide with the review of the Plan B measures in their entirety, slated for 26 January.Half-term holidays will run from Monday 14 to Friday 18 February in England and...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Devastating photos show tsunami raging through villages in Tonga as leaders reveal the damage is 'extreme' after huge undersea volcanic eruption sparked earthquake and sent alerts across the world

A second tsunami has hit the Pacific island of Tonga after a massive undersea volcanic eruption, flooding homes and triggering warnings as far away as Australia, Japan, and the US. The government said no Australians were injured in Tonga, but the eruption has led to a major surf event in...
ENVIRONMENT
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
Vice

Unvaccinated People Ordered to Stay Home or Face Jail in City of 14 Million

In a sobering dose of reality cutting a relatively festive holiday season, the Philippines’ sprawling capital Metro Manila has announced yet another lockdown in an attempt to stave off a frightening spike in COVID-19 infections. This time, though, stay-at-home orders apply only to unvaccinated residents and travelers, as the rest of the metropolis carries on with only stricter protocols when in public.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy